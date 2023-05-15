'Stressed and overworked' - How companies are paying the price for mental health
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre
In 2020, Liberty reported a 5% loss of income claims related to mental health issues.
That figure has jumped in 9% in 2023, a 40% spike in three years.
In 2021, Liberty paid out a significant number of claims for conditions like major depression.
Statistics released by financial services company, Liberty is revealing the depressing impact that mental health is having on the South African workforce.
In 2020, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company reported a 5% loss of income claims related to mental health issues. Three years later, that figure has risen to 9%.
That's a jump of 40% in three years.
The 2021 figures show that Liberty paid out a significant number of claims for conditions like major depression, which accounted for 45% of all mental health claims.
Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre says this is just the tip of the iceberg.
The scary thing about it is, it's an ever growing number that's going to keep climbing.Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre
To a lot of these big companies, you're just a number, and being just a number isn't helping. Bob walks through the door, and he's not Bob anymore, he's number 101 to the company.Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre
For companies, to identify that anxiety, depression, bulimia. These are diseases. This is a medical issue. It's just like being sick, and having that sick leave.Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre
