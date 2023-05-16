Gun used in AKA, Tibz shooting recovered by police in Durban
JOHANNESBURG - The firearm used in the brazen shooting of South African hip hop star Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has been recovered by police.
Sources close to the investigation confirmed to Eyewitness News that a man in his early 20s, was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm in Umlazi, south of Durban at the weekend.
The firearm was sent for ballistic testing and came back positive as the weapon used to gun down Forbes on the evening of 10 February 2023.
The 35-year-old entertainer and his celebrity friend Tebello Motsoane were gunned down in a suspected hit outside Wish restaurant on Durban’s popular Florida Road.
Eyewitness News has requested a comment from KwaZulu-Natal police on the matter.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gun used in AKA, Tibz shooting recovered by police in Durban
