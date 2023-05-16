[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss
Bruce Whitfield speaks to renowned author and venture capital entrepreneur, Daniel Strauss (41) about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.'
Whitfield says that the book's common themes are hope and opportunity which comes to life by a main character, Dan - who's thriving to become a billionaire.
'The Billionaire Career' is a bestseller like it's predecessor, 'The Billionaire Mindset.'
The author says that the the book is about encouraging people 'to think bigger' - specifically, to 'think above the line' in business.
Strauss continues to say that when you start as an entrepreneur, you have to start thinking as a shareholder and director as soon as possible.
On what makes a billionaire, the venture capitalist says...
Billionaires are measured in terms of net worth and the most considerable net worth is through shareholder value. If you've never thought of how this is created in your company or where you work, it's unlikely that you'll create significant wealth in your lifetime.Daniel Strauss, Author - 'The Billionaire Career'
Strauss says 'the most important takeaway' from the book is that 'you don't have to be an entrepreneur' to be a successful billionaire.
He continues to explain that 'everyone has their own definition of success' which can range from creating a successful business to building good relationships with those you love or being great at what you do.
And the most important thing to understand is what a successful billionaire is not, Strauss says...
It's very important to understand that it's not just about money.Daniel Strauss, Author - 'The Billionaire Career'
The bestselling author also says that embarking on being a billionaire means being 'clear about your aspirations' and finding a good mentor.
On the latter, Strauss says you should think of mentors as a shortcut to success because they're a few steps ahead of you and they've already made mistakes you can learn from.
Here's to success - whatever that means to you.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/officialdanielstrauss/?hl=en
