A trip from Sydney to London could take 2 HOURS with suborbital space travel





Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent. (Skip to 02:31)

A flight from London to Sydney currently would take you around 22 hours.

However, new research suggests that this almost entire day journey could be reduced to only two hours if we exit the earth’s atmosphere for suborbital space flights.

This extremely speedy form of travel could be available in as little as ten years.

If you can do London to Sydney in two hours, its 17 000 km, then for London to Cape Town, 9 500km, we are talking an hour and a bit. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

It takes me longer to visit my daughter who lives eight miles away on the other side of London. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

The UK’s civil aviation authority is currently funding research to determine whether it would be feasible for humans to travel this way.

Gilchrist says that at this stage it looks like the human body will be able to handle this intense type of travel.

However, while this might be physically safe, it is not yet known what the impact will be on a potential passenger's wallet, as the current price of a Virgin Galactic space tourism trip is roughly $650 000 says Gilchrist.

Listen to the interview above for more. (Skip to 02:31)