



At the age of 81, Martha Stewart has become Sports Illustrated’s oldest cover model ever.

The renowned businesswoman is one of four models featured on the cover of the magazine’s annual swimsuit edition.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated," Stewart said.

“And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

81-year-old Martha Stewart becomes the oldest model to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. 📸 pic.twitter.com/51HsyVBYIm ' Complex (@Complex) May 15, 2023

According to the magazine, this year’s edition is aimed at celebrating powerful women who ‘live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally’.

Stewart’s career began as a model at the age of 15 before she worked as a Wall Street stockbroker, and later a catering business which eventually grew into a lifestyle media company.

"That was kind of a request that I've never had before. To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge,” she said.

Other models in this year’s edition include actor Megan Fox, musician Kim Petras and model Brooks Nader.

This article first appeared on 947 : Martha Stewart (81) becomes Sports Illustrated’s oldest cover model