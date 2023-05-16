'De Ruyter's book being secret until publishing was the best way to get it out'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Cynthia Stimple, Director of Whistleblower House.

The former Eskom CEO's book exposes corruption and incompetence at the power utility.

The book was kept secret until it went on sale on Sunday, and staff at Exclusive Books allegedly were not even aware of the books launch as the boxes had a different name on them.

Stimple says she does believe it was necessary for publishers to go through these measures to protect the book before its release, and similar things have happened with other whistleblowers.

I think they probably decided that was the best way to get his book out, to keep it undercover and then just publish it. Cynthia Stimple, Director - Whistleblower House

His book obviously has an impact from a perspective of wanting to stop it or block it like they did with Jacques Pauw's book. I recall with Athol Williams' book he had to leave the country before his book was put on the shelves, for his own self-protection. Cynthia Stimple, Director - Whistleblower House

She adds that we do not know yet what will come of this as if government and ministries are involved, they will try and protect themselves.

However, she says that it is important that individuals and people working for Eskom must do the right thing and speak out against corruption.

I agree it is a hard road, and a lonely road, and a disastrous road for whistleblowers but we have got the means now to be able to speak out without getting your name there, [by] giving the information to somebody else who can investigate and pursue it. Cynthia Stimple, Director - Whistleblower House

In the book De Ruyter questions the suspicious spending of people working at Eskom and gives insight into what happens at the entity.

