



Bongani Bingwa speaks to conductor, Ofentse Pitse about her role in Queen Charlotte’s global orchestra.

Pitse was part of Netflix’s Queen Charlotte 74-piece global orchestra made up exclusively of women of colour.

She was approached by an orchestra in the UK to be part of the phenomenal soundtrack.

Pitse worked on the classical renditions of Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You and Msaki’s African Queens.

It became exciting, like all of the stars were aligning because I am conducting two major projects for ‘Queen Charlotte’. Ofentse Pitse, orchestra conductor

[Alicia Keys] really is so down to earth… she was trying to make sure that I am comfortable. She really made the whole process easy for me. Ofentse Pitse, orchestra conductor

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : South African orchestra conductor proud of her work on ‘Queen Charlotte’