Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA





JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s unemployment rate increased to 32.9% in the first three months of 2023, narrowly missing the 33% mark that some economists had predicted.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) released the latest unemployment trends on Tuesday.

The latest figure is a marginal increase of 0.2% from 32.7% seen in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses.

Moreover, said StatsSA, the unemployment according to the expanded definition that includes discouraged job seekers decreased by 0.2% to 42.4% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

JUST IN: Stats SA says the country's official unemployment rate increased by 0,2 of a percentage point from 32,7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 32,9% in the first quarter of 2023. The expanded definition decreased is now 42,4%.@khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/qgsYtTsmqL ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2023

