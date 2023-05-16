Capetonian bags R40M PowerBall with bank app and says he'll keep his job
Yes, it was a regular day for one Capetonian man... until it wasn't.
Reports say that the lucky winner woke up to a notification from his bank (Nedbank) saying that he won just over R40M - what a way to wake up!
The National Lottery Ithuba says the man played PowerBall and PowerBall Plus and struck it lucky with the Powerball Plus draw on 12 May.
Ithuba says that this draw is the second-highest PowerBall Plus jackpot win since January.
Unlike most people (it's us) who would most likely quit their job to enjoy all these winnings - this winner intends to keep his job in finance, and travel overseas with his family - sounds exactly like what a smart man who works in finance would say!
Congratulations to the Cape's latest multimillionaire!
This article first appeared on KFM : Capetonian bags R40M PowerBall with bank app and says he'll keep his job
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Lifestyle
South African orchestra conductor proud of her work on ‘Queen Charlotte’
Ofentse Pitse was the conductor behind the classical rendition of 'I Aint Got You' in Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte'.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss
Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.'Read More
Martha Stewart (81) becomes Sports Illustrated’s oldest cover model
Martha Stewart thinks her Sports Illustrated cover is 'kind of historic'.Read More
A trip from Sydney to London could take 2 HOURS with suborbital space travel
International travel could become significantly faster in the next ten years with suborbital space flights.Read More
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
Your smoke-free life might be one download away!Read More
Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die
With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure.Read More
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.Read More
93 years ago today, Ellen Church became the world's first stewardess
Flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyoming - Ellen Church made history for women in the industry.Read More
COFFEE is GREAT for exercise but messes up sleep – study
Is your daily cup of coffee working with you or against you? Pay attention, your body has the answers.Read More
More from Local
Karl Bremer dubbed first Western Cape hospital with gold status in stroke care
Karl Bremer Hospital is honoured with gold status in the 2023 World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards.Read More
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like?
SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'
Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.Read More
Real-life Captain Hook: Kruger trail guide survives scuffle with crocodile
One moment Montgomery was pulling his hand back, and the next he was in the water.Read More
'De Ruyter's book being secret until publishing was the best way to get it out'
Director of Whistleblower House, Cynthia Stimple, speaks on Andre De Ruyter's book ‘Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom.’Read More
'To say SA sold arms misrepresents our country and government,' - Naledi Pandor
South Africa’s policy of non-alignment has been brought into question following allegations that we supplied ammunition to Russia.Read More
Meyiwa trial: Lawyer argues witness objecting to live broadcast ‘not camera shy’
On Monday, the witness, whose identity is concealed, brought up an application objecting to her testimony being broadcast live, citing that she feared it would jeopardise her safety.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay metro hopes to evacuate more people trapped due to flooding
The municipality said it thus far evacuated over 1,200 people after heavy downpours hit Gqeberha and Kariega over the weekend.Read More
André de Ruyter drops SHOCKING Eskom allegations in tell-all memoir
Extract from de Ruyter's memoir: "What do you do with R100 000 in hot, illicit cash? You go to the Louis Vuitton shop".Read More