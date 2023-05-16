Capetonian bags R40M PowerBall with bank app and says he'll keep his job





Yes, it was a regular day for one Capetonian man... until it wasn't.

Reports say that the lucky winner woke up to a notification from his bank (Nedbank) saying that he won just over R40M - what a way to wake up!

The National Lottery Ithuba says the man played PowerBall and PowerBall Plus and struck it lucky with the Powerball Plus draw on 12 May.

Ithuba says that this draw is the second-highest PowerBall Plus jackpot win since January.

Unlike most people (it's us) who would most likely quit their job to enjoy all these winnings - this winner intends to keep his job in finance, and travel overseas with his family - sounds exactly like what a smart man who works in finance would say!

Congratulations to the Cape's latest multimillionaire!

