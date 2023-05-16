



It is a no-brainer that South Africans love humour, no matter the situation.

South African comedian Lesego Tlhabi, better known as Coconut Kelz, recently had Mzansi laughing with her latest viral video, an impression of Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

This followed Magudumana's recently polished appearance in court, where she is accused of helping Thabo Bester escape from prison.

Magudumana sported box braids with full face makeup and bold red lipstick – which garnered mixed reactions on how she managed to do her makeup while in jail.

Tlhabi impersonated the doctor in a ‘live video’ posted to her TikTok.

Social media went into a frenzy and Mzansi could not contain their laughter.

“it’s giving bad bitch but also FREE ME!” 😭😭😂 ' hippree 🌱 (@Reefy_Esau) May 12, 2023

You definitely look ready to get out🤣😂🤣😂the fact that she's "reading" and "replying" to the fans is sending me off😂🤣😂I'm in stitches ! ' Ndo (@Ndo_CM) May 12, 2023

“it’s giving bad bitch but also FREE ME!” 😭😭😂 ' hippree 🌱 (@Reefy_Esau) May 12, 2023

I cant stop laughing watching the latest Coconut Kelz vid



I howled, screamed and writhed 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂

Funniest shii I've seen in a while ' ARCHDEACON (@And_then_wena) May 12, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression