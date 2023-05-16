[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression
It is a no-brainer that South Africans love humour, no matter the situation.
South African comedian Lesego Tlhabi, better known as Coconut Kelz, recently had Mzansi laughing with her latest viral video, an impression of Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
This followed Magudumana's recently polished appearance in court, where she is accused of helping Thabo Bester escape from prison.
Magudumana sported box braids with full face makeup and bold red lipstick – which garnered mixed reactions on how she managed to do her makeup while in jail.
Tlhabi impersonated the doctor in a ‘live video’ posted to her TikTok.
@lesego_tlhabi #GRWM ♬ original sound - lesego_tlhabi
Social media went into a frenzy and Mzansi could not contain their laughter.
“it’s giving bad bitch but also FREE ME!” 😭😭😂' hippree 🌱 (@Reefy_Esau) May 12, 2023
You definitely look ready to get out🤣😂🤣😂the fact that she's "reading" and "replying" to the fans is sending me off😂🤣😂I'm in stitches !' Ndo (@Ndo_CM) May 12, 2023
“it’s giving bad bitch but also FREE ME!” 😭😭😂' hippree 🌱 (@Reefy_Esau) May 12, 2023
I cant stop laughing watching the latest Coconut Kelz vid' ARCHDEACON (@And_then_wena) May 12, 2023
I howled, screamed and writhed 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂
Funniest shii I've seen in a while
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression
More from Lifestyle
Capetonian bags R40M PowerBall with bank app and says he'll keep his job
Another day, another huge Powerball win. Here's what the winner plans to do with his winnings.Read More
South African orchestra conductor proud of her work on ‘Queen Charlotte’
Ofentse Pitse was the conductor behind the classical rendition of 'I Aint Got You' in Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte'.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss
Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.'Read More
Martha Stewart (81) becomes Sports Illustrated’s oldest cover model
Martha Stewart thinks her Sports Illustrated cover is 'kind of historic'.Read More
A trip from Sydney to London could take 2 HOURS with suborbital space travel
International travel could become significantly faster in the next ten years with suborbital space flights.Read More
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
Your smoke-free life might be one download away!Read More
Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die
With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure.Read More
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.Read More
93 years ago today, Ellen Church became the world's first stewardess
Flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyoming - Ellen Church made history for women in the industry.Read More