Lunch with Pippa Hudson
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like?

16 May 2023 1:43 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Russia Ukraine war
SA-US relations

SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.

Crystal Orderson interviews Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa's Ambassador to the United States.

South Africa's relations with the United States have been on somewhat of a rocky road after the US ambassador claimed that South Africa has been supplying Russia with arms.

Following that, the rand took a tumble, touching R19.32/$.

Rasool discusses how the allegations could impact bilateral relations between SA and the US and what would need to be done to rekindle the relations.

FILE: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Dirco/Supplied
FILE: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Dirco/Supplied

RELATED: SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA

The US may perceive that South Africa is not neutral as it proclaims, but may actually have aligned with Russia.

Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa's Ambassador to the United States

Our president did not give a flat denial that we did not export arms.

Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa's Ambassador to the United States

The interests that we have in the USA; it's far too valuable for us to just be cavalier.

Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa's Ambassador to the United States

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




