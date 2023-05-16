Karl Bremer dubbed first Western Cape hospital with gold status in stroke care
The World Stroke Organisation (WSO) reports that a stroke is the second leading cause of death and disability worldwide.
The Western Cape's Karl Bremer Hospital's stroke unit is making an award-winning difference when it comes to its contribution to stroke care.
The stroke care unit was awarded gold status in this year's World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards recently - making Karl Bremer the first hospital in the Western Cape to receive gold status.
The award comes from Karl Bremer Hospital’s participation in the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness’s Angels Initiative which is focused on enhancing patient stroke care and treatment in the province.
The Angels Initiative says that Karl Bremer's stroke unit deserves 'gold status' because they 'provide data to aid future research and help identify points of improvement in the treatment of stroke patients.'
Karl Bremer's Head of Internal Medicine says the hospital joined the programme to empower staff and deliver quality stroke care.
The Angels Initiative was launched to support hospitals and its aim is to get more health-care facilities stroke ready. This means that we can provide improved stroke care to all who visit Karl Bremer Hospital. Our team works extremely hard to make sure we get the best outcomes for all of our stroke patients.Dr De Vries Basson, Head of Internal Medicine - Karl Bremer Hospital
Basson also recognises the feat of this award and urges more hospitals in South Africa to join the Angels Initiative to make a life-changing difference.
We need more hospitals in South Africa to not just join Angels, but also record your stroke data. Recording your stroke care data helps you to monitor your own progress of your stroke unit or stroke team. It also helps you to compare your hospital's stroke care and to learn from hospitals across the country and the world.Dr De Vries Basson, Head of Internal Medicine - Karl Bremer Hospital
Here's to many more medical firsts for South Africa practiced by angels, indeed.
This article first appeared on KFM : Karl Bremer dubbed first Western Cape hospital with gold status in stroke care
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kbh.jpg
