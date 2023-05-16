Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment

16 May 2023 5:10 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

The RMB Africa Focus series, brought to you by RMB, a leading African corporate and investment bank, returns for a second season that aims to showcase investment opportunities and growth areas on the African continent.

Africa's youthful population, the African Continental Free Trade Area, and sectors like renewables and manufacturing gaining traction, means the continent presents a wealth of potential for investors.

Listen to the full RMB Africa Focus report with Crystal Orderson below:

Africa's Demographic Advantage:

According to Stats SA, Africa is projected to have a population of approximately 2.4 billion by 2050, with over 75% of its population being under the age of 35. This youth dividend positions Africa as a significant market for investment and economic growth. While ageing populations pose challenges in other regions globally, Africa's youthful demographic offers an opportunity for sustainable development and innovation.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA):

The AfCFTA has emerged as a catalyst for significant investment in Africa, with 44 countries already having already signed up for the agreement. The AfCFTA, representing a combined estimated GDP of about $624 billion, promotes intra-African trade, manufacturing opportunities, and consumer spending. It provides a crucial platform for businesses to tap into regional and domestic markets, fostering economic integration and growth across the continent.

The reality is we do have the African continental free trade area, and it does make us the largest free trade zone in the world.

Crystal Orderson

Renewable Energy and Manufacturing:

The renewable energy sector's vast potential in Africa is not to be underestimated. The continent boasts the world's largest renewable energy resources, positioning it as a potential leader in clean energy development.

Manufacturing has also emerged as a promising investment avenue. Ardagh Glass, a market leader in glass production in South Africa - serving a broad range of leading international, regional and domestic customers, mainly in the beer, wine, spirits, food and non-alcoholic beverage sectors - recently completed the refinancing, upsizing, and syndication of its senior debt facilities, to the tune of R9.2 billion, with RMB acting as the coordinator and Mandated Lead Arranger on the deal.

This investment from a global leading manufacturer demonstrates international confidence in South Africa and Africa as a whole, and will help to enable sustainable job creation and economic growth.

John Chowthee, RMB

Nigeria is a market with abundant raw materials and immense growth potential. It currently imports glass and glassware worth approximately $51 million. The presence of untapped markets, such as the beverage industry and the nostalgia-inducing small glass bottles, present attractive prospects for investors.

Despite the challenges faced, Nigeria's sizable population and consumer preferences make it an intriguing investment destination.

Nigeria is one of the most endowed countries in terms of availability of glass raw material, so yes, an entity that is seeing that gap. And here we have a bank that is saying - ‘Well, we're going to help you to structure and give you the tools to be able to deal in these key markets’.

Crystal Orderson

Africa Focus presented by Crystal Orderson is brought to you by RMB. To find out more about RMB’s focus on Africa’s Investment opportunities, visit the official RMB website.


This article first appeared on 702 : Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment




