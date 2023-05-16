Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

How to prepare your immune system for winter

16 May 2023 2:53 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
immune system

Strengthen your immune system this winter with these helpful tips.

Preparing your immune system as we move into the colder months is important to combat illnesses such as colds and flu.

RELATED: 5 Immune boosting ingredients to add to your food since WINTER IS COMING

Here are some tips to avoid getting a cold this winter:

Frequently wash your hands

Cold viruses can survive on surfaces for hours, so it is important to frequently wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

via GIPHY

Stay hydrated

Ensuring that you drink plenty of fluids can help keep your nasal cavity moist, making it harder for viruses to stick.

Keep warm

This might be a given seeing that it is cold but staying warm can actually ensure that your immune system is less vulnerable to infections.

So, dress warmly, layer up, and keep your home and workspace warm and comfortable.

Get enough sleep

A lack of sleep can also impact your immune system, making you more susceptible to infection.

It is recommended to get between seven and eight hours of sleep each night.

via GIPHY

Eat healthy

Maintaining a balanced diet, rich in vitamins and minerals can help boost your immune system, therefore reducing your risk of infection.

Regular exercise

Be sure to stay active and keep up with regular exercise activities to strengthen your immune system, making it less likely for you to catch a cold.

via GIPHY

RELATED: Inexpensive ways to keep cosy during winter loadshedding


This article first appeared on 947 : How to prepare your immune system for winter




16 May 2023 2:53 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
immune system

