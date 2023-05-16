Streaming issues? Report here
Midday Report Express: Thabo Bester and co-accused back in court - virtually

16 May 2023 3:17 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
City of Joburg Mayor
Mangaung prison

We unpack the matter against Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused which has been postponed to 20 June 2023.

These are the stories the Midday Report Express is tracking

  • One of the top headlines is the case of Thabo Bester and his co-accused in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court

  • The month-long Sudan violence has three South Africans, one Kenyan, and one Cameroonian still trapped

  • The Eastern Cape Department of Education MEC, Fundile Gade, briefs the public on the state of the department

  • Stats SA released the quarterly labour survey on Tuesday in Pretoria

  • NASA reports early signs of El Niño formation that could herald drought in SA

  • Acting Joburg Mayor Kenny Kunene is set to return to the areas where he issued eviction notices to residents who are staying in dilapidated and hijacked buildings

Scroll up to listen to the show.


This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: Thabo Bester and co-accused back in court - virtually




