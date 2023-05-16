Midday Report Express: Thabo Bester and co-accused back in court - virtually
These are the stories the Midday Report Express is tracking
One of the top headlines is the case of Thabo Bester and his co-accused in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court
The month-long Sudan violence has three South Africans, one Kenyan, and one Cameroonian still trapped
The Eastern Cape Department of Education MEC, Fundile Gade, briefs the public on the state of the department
Stats SA released the quarterly labour survey on Tuesday in Pretoria
NASA reports early signs of El Niño formation that could herald drought in SA
Acting Joburg Mayor Kenny Kunene is set to return to the areas where he issued eviction notices to residents who are staying in dilapidated and hijacked buildings
