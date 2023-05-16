[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign is the hero pick for Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.
Life can be rough in South Africa, as we all know.
But "no matter what life throws your way, it’s smooother with a Tropika" promises the dairy fruit mix brand in its new campaign.
RELATED: WATCH Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
"It's just the most delightful thing I've seen in ages" comments Bruce Whitfield.
That's because, while the ad tackles those "heavy" South African issues, it does so in a lighthearted way.
Loadshedding, corrupt traffic cops, potholes... they're all there.
And they are packaged in the familiar scenario of someone trying to get their driver's license, which we can all relate to.
There are a lot of ads that focus on these things... but this one's a little bit different in that it does make fun of it all.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
He drives very smoothly through potholes, even his emergency stop was smooth, his parking was smooth... He was kind of a smooth guy. The message is 'there's nothing smoother than a Tropika' and it is really clear.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
We're exhausted by all of the issues highlighted here, but it is done so delightfully that it really works.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Watch the fun ad below:
Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Tropika discussion at 5:02)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hX6VTcElQrg
More from Business
New Eskom CEO: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe and Koko
Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Eskom chief.Read More
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing
South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.Read More
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%
Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.Read More
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas
These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.Read More
SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom
Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'
Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.Read More
Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA
Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss
Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.'Read More
Government proposes R200bn Karpowership contract to alleviate loadshedding
President Ramaphosa addressed parliament about the implementation of Karpowerships as a way to alleviate the energy crisis.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression
Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Dr Nandipha's 'prison glow up' with a makeup tutorial.Read More
Capetonian bags R40M PowerBall with bank app and says he'll keep his job
Another day, another huge Powerball win. Here's what the winner plans to do with his winnings.Read More
South African orchestra conductor proud of her work on ‘Queen Charlotte’
Ofentse Pitse was the conductor behind the classical rendition of 'I Aint Got You' in Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte'.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss
Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.'Read More
Martha Stewart (81) becomes Sports Illustrated’s oldest cover model
Martha Stewart thinks her Sports Illustrated cover is 'kind of historic'.Read More
A trip from Sydney to London could take 2 HOURS with suborbital space travel
International travel could become significantly faster in the next ten years with suborbital space flights.Read More
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
Your smoke-free life might be one download away!Read More
Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die
With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure.Read More
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.Read More
More from Opinion
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups
Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.'Read More
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects
Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes
“Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder
Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala.Read More
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment
Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More