Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%
Bruce Whitfield interviews Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank.
- South Africa's official unemployment rate increased slightly to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023
- The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged job seekers, however stands at 42.4%
South Africa's official unemployment rate has moved slightly higher.
It increased to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023 from 32.7% in the fourth quarter of last year, says Statistics SA.
RELATED: Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA
There were 179 000 more people who were unemployed in Q1:2023 than in Q4:2022, says Statistics SA in its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS).
This means 7,9 million people were unemployed.
At the same time, the number of employed persons increased by 258 000 to 16,2 million.
[Thread] SA’s official #unemployment rate stands at 32,9%. There were 179 000 more people who were unemployed in Q1:2023 than in Q4:2022. #StatsSA pic.twitter.com/IQf0o0L10g' Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 16, 2023
The expanded unemployment rate stands at 42.4% - this is a decrease of 0.2 percentage points.
This includes people (aged 15–64 years) able to work but who did not look for work either because they are discouraged or for other reasons.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman, who points out that our unemployment rate has increased steadily over the years.
Remember, it was a problem when it was 20%. Well, it most certainly is a problem now heading towards 33%.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
We have started seeing the labour force expand, but again, if you don't have jobs for them that means there are more discouraged work seekers and more entrants to the labour force that are now returning to the jobs market.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
Economist foresee that South Africa is also heading for a technical recession this year.
And given the unrelenting pace of loadshedding, the picture looks truly bleak.
How do you see a case for jobs - job creation, job growth, whatever you want to call it - when you have such severe loadshedding without much of a certain outlook or at least a timeline.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
We can go through all the details of these unemployment numbers but it doesn't really add anything to the story, so - I hate to say it - it's not really worth the effort.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
Scroll to the top to listen to Schoeman's analysis
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt2003/petertt200300179/142978635-zwelihle-hermanus-western-cape-south-africa-dec-2019-young-men-sitting-at-roadside-waiting-to-find-w.jpg
More from Business
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money ShowRead More
New Eskom CEO: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe and Koko
Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Eskom chief.Read More
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing
South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.Read More
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas
These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.Read More
SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom
Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'
Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.Read More
Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA
Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss
Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.'Read More
Government proposes R200bn Karpowership contract to alleviate loadshedding
President Ramaphosa addressed parliament about the implementation of Karpowerships as a way to alleviate the energy crisis.Read More
More from Local
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing
South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.Read More
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas
These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.Read More
'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning
In addition, the study shows that grade 6 pupils are unable to comprehend grade 4 content.Read More
SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom
Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.Read More
DBE wants to modernise school nutrition system after KZN problems
Two million learners in KwaZulu-Natal were forced to attend classes on empty stomachs after the service provider failed to deliver food.Read More
Midday Report Express: Thabo Bester and co-accused back in court - virtually
We unpack the matter against Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused which has been postponed to 20 June 2023.Read More
Karl Bremer dubbed first Western Cape hospital with gold status in stroke care
Karl Bremer Hospital is honoured with gold status in the 2023 World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards.Read More
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like?
SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'
Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.Read More