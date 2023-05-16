Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%





Bruce Whitfield interviews Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank.

- South Africa's official unemployment rate increased slightly to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023

- The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged job seekers, however stands at 42.4%

© petertt/123rf.com

South Africa's official unemployment rate has moved slightly higher.

It increased to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023 from 32.7% in the fourth quarter of last year, says Statistics SA.

RELATED: Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA

There were 179 000 more people who were unemployed in Q1:2023 than in Q4:2022, says Statistics SA in its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS).

This means 7,9 million people were unemployed.

At the same time, the number of employed persons increased by 258 000 to 16,2 million.

[Thread] SA’s official #unemployment rate stands at 32,9%. There were 179 000 more people who were unemployed in Q1:2023 than in Q4:2022. #StatsSA pic.twitter.com/IQf0o0L10g ' Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 16, 2023

The expanded unemployment rate stands at 42.4% - this is a decrease of 0.2 percentage points.

This includes people (aged 15–64 years) able to work but who did not look for work either because they are discouraged or for other reasons.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman, who points out that our unemployment rate has increased steadily over the years.

Remember, it was a problem when it was 20%. Well, it most certainly is a problem now heading towards 33%. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

We have started seeing the labour force expand, but again, if you don't have jobs for them that means there are more discouraged work seekers and more entrants to the labour force that are now returning to the jobs market. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

Economist foresee that South Africa is also heading for a technical recession this year.

And given the unrelenting pace of loadshedding, the picture looks truly bleak.

How do you see a case for jobs - job creation, job growth, whatever you want to call it - when you have such severe loadshedding without much of a certain outlook or at least a timeline. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

We can go through all the details of these unemployment numbers but it doesn't really add anything to the story, so - I hate to say it - it's not really worth the effort. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

Scroll to the top to listen to Schoeman's analysis