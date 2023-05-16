Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn... 16 May 2023 7:01 PM
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership. 16 May 2023 5:06 PM
DBE wants to modernise school nutrition system after KZN problems Two million learners in KwaZulu-Natal were forced to attend classes on empty stomachs after the service provider failed to deliver... 16 May 2023 3:21 PM
View all Local
New Eskom CEO: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe and Koko Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Es... 16 May 2023 8:53 PM
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
Midday Report Express: 'Do not film me' - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This sto... 15 May 2023 2:30 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign' Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning. 16 May 2023 12:53 PM
Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses. 16 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Dr Nandipha's 'prison glow up' with a makeup tutorial. 16 May 2023 1:09 PM
South African orchestra conductor proud of her work on ‘Queen Charlotte’ Ofentse Pitse was the conductor behind the classical rendition of 'I Aint Got You' in Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte'. 16 May 2023 11:57 AM
[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.' 16 May 2023 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. 16 May 2023 8:45 PM
Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged It is standard for all teams to play at the same time on the final day of the season, however their clash with Sundowns will be pl... 16 May 2023 7:54 PM
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the sta... 15 May 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one Lesley de Reuck (CPT Stadium CEO) chats about preparing the pitch for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster (27 May). 15 May 2023 9:20 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago This month marks 70 years since scientists flagged the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere. 16 May 2023 11:09 AM
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%

16 May 2023 6:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
Employment
The Money Show
Stats SA
Bruce Whitfield
Quarterly Labour Force Survey
Gina Schoeman

Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank.

- South Africa's official unemployment rate increased slightly to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023

- The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged job seekers, however stands at 42.4%

© petertt/123rf.com
© petertt/123rf.com

South Africa's official unemployment rate has moved slightly higher.

It increased to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023 from 32.7% in the fourth quarter of last year, says Statistics SA.

RELATED: Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA

There were 179 000 more people who were unemployed in Q1:2023 than in Q4:2022, says Statistics SA in its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS).

This means 7,9 million people were unemployed.

At the same time, the number of employed persons increased by 258 000 to 16,2 million.

The expanded unemployment rate stands at 42.4% - this is a decrease of 0.2 percentage points.

This includes people (aged 15–64 years) able to work but who did not look for work either because they are discouraged or for other reasons.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman, who points out that our unemployment rate has increased steadily over the years.

Remember, it was a problem when it was 20%. Well, it most certainly is a problem now heading towards 33%.

Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

We have started seeing the labour force expand, but again, if you don't have jobs for them that means there are more discouraged work seekers and more entrants to the labour force that are now returning to the jobs market.

Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

Economist foresee that South Africa is also heading for a technical recession this year.

And given the unrelenting pace of loadshedding, the picture looks truly bleak.

How do you see a case for jobs - job creation, job growth, whatever you want to call it - when you have such severe loadshedding without much of a certain outlook or at least a timeline.

Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

We can go through all the details of these unemployment numbers but it doesn't really add anything to the story, so - I hate to say it - it's not really worth the effort.

Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

Scroll to the top to listen to Schoeman's analysis




16 May 2023 6:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
Employment
The Money Show
Stats SA
Bruce Whitfield
Quarterly Labour Force Survey
Gina Schoeman

More from Business

Screengrab from Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues

16 May 2023 9:41 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO Brian Molefe holds a napkin in his hands after tearing up after discussing former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report during a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: EWN.

New Eskom CEO: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe and Koko

16 May 2023 8:53 PM

Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Eskom chief.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @EskomSePush/Twitter.

'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing

16 May 2023 7:01 PM

South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas

16 May 2023 5:06 PM

These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

16 May 2023 4:27 PM

Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'

16 May 2023 12:53 PM

Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Unemployment statistics are up in the first quarter of 2023, Stats SA said on 16 May 2023. Picture: © rawpixel/123rf.com

Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA

16 May 2023 12:06 PM

Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from @officialdanielstrauss Instagram

[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss

16 May 2023 10:34 AM

Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Government proposes R200bn Karpowership contract to alleviate loadshedding

16 May 2023 7:03 AM

President Ramaphosa addressed parliament about the implementation of Karpowerships as a way to alleviate the energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How musician JR Bogopa made his financial circle bigger through smart business

15 May 2023 9:32 PM

Musician JR Bogopa shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Image: @EskomSePush/Twitter.

'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing

16 May 2023 7:01 PM

South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas

16 May 2023 5:06 PM

These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Schools closing down in KZN are owed to them not meeting minimum requirements, according to the provincial education department. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning

16 May 2023 4:30 PM

In addition, the study shows that grade 6 pupils are unable to comprehend grade 4 content.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

16 May 2023 4:27 PM

Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Todsaporn Bunmuen/123rf

DBE wants to modernise school nutrition system after KZN problems

16 May 2023 3:21 PM

Two million learners in KwaZulu-Natal were forced to attend classes on empty stomachs after the service provider failed to deliver food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester talks to his lawyer in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: YouTube

Midday Report Express: Thabo Bester and co-accused back in court - virtually

16 May 2023 3:17 PM

We unpack the matter against Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused which has been postponed to 20 June 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Supplied

Karl Bremer dubbed first Western Cape hospital with gold status in stroke care

16 May 2023 1:59 PM

Karl Bremer Hospital is honoured with gold status in the 2023 World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Dirco/Supplied

[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like?

16 May 2023 1:43 PM

SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'

16 May 2023 12:53 PM

Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

Capetonian bags R40M PowerBall with bank app and says he'll keep his job

16 May 2023 12:29 PM

Another day, another huge Powerball win. Here's what the winner plans to do with his winnings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning

Local

SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

Business Local

Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win

17 May 2023 12:45 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Sitholakele yini isibhamu esabulala uAKA? Babulewe ngesihluku ePMB

16 May 2023 11:55 PM

The day that was: KZN massacre, Bester/Magudumana in court, gun that killed AKA?

16 May 2023 11:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA