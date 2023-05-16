'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning





John Maytham interviews Dr. Nic Spaull, Education economist from Stellenbosch University and Secretary of The National Reading Panel.

The results of the 2021 Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study (PIRLS) were released today.

The survey makes use of 320 schools, where grade 4 pupils are tested on reading comprehension.

The report shows the scary reality that eight out of 10 grade 4 pupils in South Africa cannot read for meaning.

© jelena990/123rf.com

RELATED: South Africa’s 4th-graders can’t read! Here’s what may be a solution…

In addition, grade 6 pupils were also tested, and the survey showed that when being assessed on grade 4 content, they too were unable to read at a basic level.

Spaull adds that while the results are alarming, they aren't surprising.

He says that in most South African schools, more than half of the children are between two and four years behind the curriculum.

While some may believe that learning losses were caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Spaull says that the pandemic just highlighted the already-existing problem.

If the wheels have come off by the time they're in grade 4, they're certainly not going to get put back on by the time they're in grade 6. Dr. Nic Spaull, Education economist – Stellenbosch University and Secretary of The National Reading Panel

What the pandemic has done is set us back even further and now we're continuing business as usual as if we haven't got this generational catastrophe on our hands. Dr. Nic Spaull, Education economist – Stellenbosch University and Secretary of The National Reading Panel

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.