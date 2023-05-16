SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom
CAPE TOWN - Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, said that despite high levels of load shedding, South Africa was not edging closer to an electricity blackout.
Scheppers on Tuesday participated in a panel discussion on the state power company's role in the new energy landscape.
The event formed part of the opening of the Enlit Africa Power, an energy conference underway in Cape Town.
READ MORE:
• Eskom's Cassim says power generation will be a challenge this winter
• 'We are heading to darkness': EFF's Malema warns of power grid collapse
• South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa
• Grid will collapse if load shedding exemption order implemented, says Ramaphosa
• Load shedding exemption not technically feasible, says energy expert
• A ‘very tough’ six months lie ahead for South Africans, warns Eskom
Eskom's acting ceo, Calib Cassim, reiterated that he was confident that the country would not experience a complete electricity blackout.
Cassim says he’s confident the country will not experience a total electricity blackout… pic.twitter.com/yvujGf1s3J' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2023
Segomoco Scheppers stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.
"Because it is not a today phenomenon, and often, I think, there is a misconception that says we are in stage 6 therefore we are close to a blackout. There's no logic to that."
Scheppers said that Eskom was in control of balancing the country's electricity demand.
"If we are in stage 6 or stage 8, as long as we're in control of the power system, the risk of a blackout is no greater than it was the day before or tomorrow and I think it's important for colleagues to understand that."
Eskom said that in the extreme event that a blackout did occur, measures were in place to ensure the country's electricity system could be recovered.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom
More from Business
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%
Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.Read More
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas
These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'
Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.Read More
Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA
Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss
Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.'Read More
Government proposes R200bn Karpowership contract to alleviate loadshedding
President Ramaphosa addressed parliament about the implementation of Karpowerships as a way to alleviate the energy crisis.Read More
How musician JR Bogopa made his financial circle bigger through smart business
Musician JR Bogopa shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.Read More
'Stressed and overworked' - How companies are paying the price for mental health
Loss of income claims linked to mental and behavioral disorders have spiked since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.Read More
Vodacom spends R4bn on infrastructure to eleviate the impact of loadshedding
Vodacom investment is aimed of enhancing the customer experience, as the country experiences record levels of power outages.Read More
More from Local
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%
Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.Read More
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas
These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.Read More
'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning
In addition, the study shows that grade 6 pupils are unable to comprehend grade 4 content.Read More
DBE wants to modernise school nutrition system after KZN problems
Two million learners in KwaZulu-Natal were forced to attend classes on empty stomachs after the service provider failed to deliver food.Read More
Midday Report Express: Thabo Bester and co-accused back in court - virtually
We unpack the matter against Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused which has been postponed to 20 June 2023.Read More
Karl Bremer dubbed first Western Cape hospital with gold status in stroke care
Karl Bremer Hospital is honoured with gold status in the 2023 World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards.Read More
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like?
SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'
Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.Read More
Capetonian bags R40M PowerBall with bank app and says he'll keep his job
Another day, another huge Powerball win. Here's what the winner plans to do with his winnings.Read More