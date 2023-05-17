All construction sites in City subject to violent extortion - Mayor Hill-Lewis
John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of the City of Cape Town.
On Tuesday, Hill-Lewis joined the City's waste removal staff in solidarity amid violent threats and extortion attempts affecting refuse collection in Philippi East.
He says that every construction site in the city, particularly within poorer areas, is subject to attempts to extort or intimidate City officials.
The City is having to fork out additional funds to provide security in those areas.
Today I joined the City’s waste removal and law enforcement staff to show solidarity and thank them for sustaining services in Samora Machel and Kosovo, amidst violent threats and extortion attempts.' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) May 15, 2023
Read more: https://t.co/EmvLZtlFBG pic.twitter.com/3wHjjw8icf
The City of Cape Town has appointed a special investigator within the safety and security directorate to investigate cases of extortion.
The role of the investigator is to be a direct point of contact for community members or workers to report this activity and receive help and action swiftly.
Hill-Lewis notes that cases still need to be reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS).
Hill-Lewis pleads with the Commissioner and Prosecuting Authority to ensure that these crimes become a priority and are dealt with accordingly.
This is an area of activity of well-organised, very violent criminal gangs.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
If we don't get convictions we won't turn this tide.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @geordinhl/Twitter
More from Local
SADC to deploy troops to quell violence and disruptions in DRC
'It's one of the saddest tragedies...millions of people have died in the DRC.', says Bongani Bingwa.Read More
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors
A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country.Read More
Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appears in court wearing hoodie worth AT LEAST R18k
Thabo Bester is once again trending after arriving in court wearing an excessively expensive designer hoodie.Read More
[LISTEN] Khumbudzo Ntshavheni speaks on telling SA's story amid local crises
South Africa is facing major challenges, which makes it difficult to communicate a good story to citizens.Read More
Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine.Read More
Report commissioned by DHET recommends Unisa be placed under administration
The scathing report found that Unisa was plagued by governance issues since 2016, revealing how millions of rands were misused under the watch of both the university's council and management.Read More
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing
South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.Read More
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%
Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.Read More
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas
These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.Read More