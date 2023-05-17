All construction sites in City subject to violent extortion - Mayor Hill-Lewis





John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of the City of Cape Town.

On Tuesday, Hill-Lewis joined the City's waste removal staff in solidarity amid violent threats and extortion attempts affecting refuse collection in Philippi East.

He says that every construction site in the city, particularly within poorer areas, is subject to attempts to extort or intimidate City officials.

The City is having to fork out additional funds to provide security in those areas.

Today I joined the City's waste removal and law enforcement staff to show solidarity and thank them for sustaining services in Samora Machel and Kosovo, amidst violent threats and extortion attempts.



Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) May 15, 2023

The City of Cape Town has appointed a special investigator within the safety and security directorate to investigate cases of extortion.

The role of the investigator is to be a direct point of contact for community members or workers to report this activity and receive help and action swiftly.

Hill-Lewis notes that cases still need to be reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Hill-Lewis pleads with the Commissioner and Prosecuting Authority to ensure that these crimes become a priority and are dealt with accordingly.

This is an area of activity of well-organised, very violent criminal gangs. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

If we don't get convictions we won't turn this tide. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

