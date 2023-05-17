'It's a great occasion for WC sport' - Stormers amped for back-to-back URC final





John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson.

The Stormers beat Connacht in the semifinal to book their spot in the final

Munster upset Leinster in the other semifinal to ensure they face the Stormers

The Cape Town side has now reached back-to-back URC finals

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

Say what you want, but reaching back-to-back United Rugby Championship finals is no mean feat.

The Stormers booked their spot in the final after convincingly beating Connacht in the semifinal.

What is slightly unbelievable is that the rugby-loving public of Cape Town will get to watch their beloved Stormers contest the final on home soil for the second year in a row.

Munster's surprise win over Leinster in the other semifinal ensured Cape Town will host the final again.

Since the Stormers made the switch from Newlands Stadium, which was their home ground for more than a century, to the Cape Town stadium, they've become a formidable force in world rugby.

The Stormers beat the Bulls in last year's final to win their first-ever silverware, having come agonisingly close to winning Super Rugby titles in years gone by.

Stormers coach John Dobson says they're excited to play in front of their own supporters again.

This would be the sixth URC playoff that we could've played, a maximum, and everyone will be in Cape Town. John Dobson, Stormers coach

We just cannot believe it! It's going to bring all those people back. It's going to be jam-packed. It's going to be a great occasion for Western Cape sports. John Dobson, Stormers coach

I think that Munster team, at full strength, is a good team, but I dunno... I just feel that something's aligned for us. John Dobson, Stormers coach

