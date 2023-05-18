Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Investec's cheeky yet genius climb to global success

* 18 May 2023 6:45 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels

Bruce Whitfield meets with the three entrepreneurs who built Investec from a small finance company to a global institution.

Originally founded in the mid-1970s on the corner of Mooi and Anderson street in Johannesburg, Investec has grown into an award-winning international banking and wealth management company. Founders Stephen Koseff alongside Ian and Bernard Kantor have lived through an evolutionary journey of partnerships, teamwork, and cheeky opportunism.

In the second episode of Bruce Whitfield’s Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus, these key figures detail the company’s trials, tribulations, and most importantly, triumphs.

Listen to the full episode below.

When building the bank's branding, the Investec team knew that they needed something that stood out from other banks and would be instantly connected to Investec. In the end, they landed on a certain striped African animal... the Zebra.

Much like other businessmen would, the co-founding trio initially preferred to have a predatory animal represent their brand to show that they are proud and strong leaders, but Investec's marketing director at the time, Raymond van Niekerk managed to convince them otherwise.

He brought it to our executive committee and we said 'Raymond, why don’t we have a leopard, a resilient animal instead of a zebra?' And then he explained to me how a leopard is a loner, whereas a zebra is a community animal with shades of black and white. It reflects South Africa, it’s an African horse. And we said, 'ok, we will launch it in the UK'... it worked so well, that we brought it back to South Africa and it’s worked exceptionally well for us.

Stephen Koseff, co-founder, Investec

Another anecdote shared on the episode was about a time when the late Queen Elizabeth II attended the Epsom Derby, a famous horse race event, then sponsored by Investec. Bernard Kantor, Investec’s co-founder recounts the small, clever advertising opportunities that the marketing team used to make the most of race day.

One subtle detail added by van Niekerk, was the print of the race cards. The booklet features the day’s race schedule for the attendees and pundits to follow the proceedings.

The Investec team paid special attention to the back of the pamphlet. They noticed that Her Majesty always held her race card in the same way at every derby she attended. In response to the insight, the design team placed the Investec branding and Zebra in the ideal angle that it wasn’t blocked by the Queen’s gloved hand.

Another strategic move involved the number of steps leading up to the podium where the Queen would hand over prizes on derby day.

“We went to Epsom the day before, and we built three steps going up and I then said I want two. [Raymond] said ‘we can’t have two because then she won’t manage’. I said that’s exactly the point,” says Kantor.

The idea was that, because someone on stage would have to bend to help Her Majesty climb the steps, the angle at which the paparazzi would snap their photos would feature all the Investec branding behind the podium. A subtle yet effective advertising move.

It’s not humanly possible to buy that kind of coverage.

Bernard Kantor, Co-founder, Investec

After nearly four decades at the helm, the Kossef and Kantor era came to an end, with Fani Titi taking over as CEO in 2018. Titi has entered the role with confidence, expressing his approach to business, while still respecting the foundation built by former leadership.

I suppose as you have the privilege to lead the business, you always think back at what the previous generations envisioned for the business. The responsibility is for us to leave this business in an even better position when our time comes to hand over.

Fani Titi, CEO, Investec

Bruce Whitfield's Genius Podcast is brought to you by Lexus. While Bruce uncovers how South Africans have taken their dreams across the world, Lexus allows you to fuel your passion and drive to your goals in luxury.




* 18 May 2023 6:45 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels

