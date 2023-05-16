Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged
Maritzburg United chairperson Farouk Kadodia says they're are playing Tuesday’s DStv Premiership match against league champions Mamelodi Sundowns under protest.
It is international standard for all teams to play at the same time on the final day of the season, however this clash comes 4 days before that with Sundowns competing in the second leg of their CAF Champions League semifinal on Saturday.
Matches are scheduled to kick-off at the same time to avoid matches being fixed.
The same is done at FIFA World Cups, where the final group games are also played at the same time.
At the time of writing this article, Maritzburg were bottom of the table on 29 points.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Kadodia said the decision to go ahead with the match is unfair.
We lodged a protest with the league because we don’t feel right that we are playing 4 days before everyone else. I was disappointed with the explanation that the exco gave.Farouk Kadodia, Maritzburg United chairperson
They said this was the alternative date set for the game. It’s totally unfair to play this match. For the broadcaster to allow this game to continue is also disappointing because it would have created a lot of public interest to have all these teams play at the same time.Farouk Kadodia, Maritzburg United chairperson
This protest is not based on a potential result, its based on the fact that we are even playing tonight that we are concerned about.Farouk Kadodia, Maritzburg United chairperson
Watch below for the full interview with Farouk Kadodia:
This article first appeared on 947 : Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged
