Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win





Newly crowned WBC bridgerweight silver champion, Kevin Lerena says his win over Ryad Merhy was not the ultimate goal and that he has his sights firmly set on the WBC bridgerweight championship and a return to the heavyweight division.

Lerena beat Merhy via unanimous decision over the weekend after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace.

Speaking to sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Lerena says he's grateful for the win following a tough fight.

The win in the most important thing. It was good hard-fought bout, and I knew it would be hard, but I also knew what I had to do to win. I needed this win coming off the loss in the previous fight and it was probably one of the hardest fights I had. Kevin Lerena, WBC Silver Champion

This was just an objective, not the ultimate goal. That’s the fight against Rozanski for the world title. I had to adapt to the defensive style that he brought to the contest, but the win meant a lot to me. Kevin Lerena, WBC Silver Champion

Lerena added that he wants to get back to the heavyweight division in the near future.

Next, Lerena will face Lukasz Rozanski from Poland for the WBC bridgerweight championship.

There was nothing left for me at the cruiserweight division, and I struggled to make the weight. I had to drop 14kgs every time I fought and that’s not healthy. I went up to test the waters and I got hit by a wave that has sent me back a bit. The comeback now is a quest to the bridgerweight championship and then the heavyweight title of the world. Kevin Lerena, WBC Silver Champion

I know I will get the opportunity to do these things again and when they come around, I will make the most of it. I appreciate the people’s support and they help me to be who I am. The least I can do is engage with the audience. I always want to treat everyone the same and they are a valuable addition to your brand Kevin Lerena, WBC Silver Champion

Watch below for the full interview with Kevin Lerena:

This article first appeared on 947 : Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win