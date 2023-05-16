Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn... 16 May 2023 7:01 PM
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership. 16 May 2023 5:06 PM
DBE wants to modernise school nutrition system after KZN problems Two million learners in KwaZulu-Natal were forced to attend classes on empty stomachs after the service provider failed to deliver... 16 May 2023 3:21 PM
View all Local
New Eskom CEO: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe and Koko Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Es... 16 May 2023 8:53 PM
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
Midday Report Express: 'Do not film me' - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This sto... 15 May 2023 2:30 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign' Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning. 16 May 2023 12:53 PM
Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses. 16 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Dr Nandipha's 'prison glow up' with a makeup tutorial. 16 May 2023 1:09 PM
South African orchestra conductor proud of her work on ‘Queen Charlotte’ Ofentse Pitse was the conductor behind the classical rendition of 'I Aint Got You' in Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte'. 16 May 2023 11:57 AM
[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.' 16 May 2023 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. 16 May 2023 8:45 PM
Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged It is standard for all teams to play at the same time on the final day of the season, however their clash with Sundowns will be pl... 16 May 2023 7:54 PM
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the sta... 15 May 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one Lesley de Reuck (CPT Stadium CEO) chats about preparing the pitch for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster (27 May). 15 May 2023 9:20 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago This month marks 70 years since scientists flagged the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere. 16 May 2023 11:09 AM
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win

16 May 2023 8:45 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kevin Lerena
WBC championship
#MSW

Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace.

Newly crowned WBC bridgerweight silver champion, Kevin Lerena says his win over Ryad Merhy was not the ultimate goal and that he has his sights firmly set on the WBC bridgerweight championship and a return to the heavyweight division.

Lerena beat Merhy via unanimous decision over the weekend after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace.

Speaking to sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Lerena says he's grateful for the win following a tough fight.

The win in the most important thing. It was good hard-fought bout, and I knew it would be hard, but I also knew what I had to do to win. I needed this win coming off the loss in the previous fight and it was probably one of the hardest fights I had.

Kevin Lerena, WBC Silver Champion

This was just an objective, not the ultimate goal. That’s the fight against Rozanski for the world title. I had to adapt to the defensive style that he brought to the contest, but the win meant a lot to me.

Kevin Lerena, WBC Silver Champion
kevin-2jpg

Lerena added that he wants to get back to the heavyweight division in the near future.

Next, Lerena will face Lukasz Rozanski from Poland for the WBC bridgerweight championship.

There was nothing left for me at the cruiserweight division, and I struggled to make the weight. I had to drop 14kgs every time I fought and that’s not healthy. I went up to test the waters and I got hit by a wave that has sent me back a bit. The comeback now is a quest to the bridgerweight championship and then the heavyweight title of the world.

Kevin Lerena, WBC Silver Champion
kevin-cover-jpg

I know I will get the opportunity to do these things again and when they come around, I will make the most of it. I appreciate the people’s support and they help me to be who I am. The least I can do is engage with the audience. I always want to treat everyone the same and they are a valuable addition to your brand

Kevin Lerena, WBC Silver Champion

Watch below for the full interview with Kevin Lerena:


This article first appeared on 947 : Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win




16 May 2023 8:45 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kevin Lerena
WBC championship
#MSW

More from Sport

FILE: Maritzburg United FC logo. Picture: Maritzburg United FC Facebook page.

Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged

16 May 2023 7:54 PM

It is standard for all teams to play at the same time on the final day of the season, however their clash with Sundowns will be played four days earlier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights

15 May 2023 7:52 PM

The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the start of the season are looking to add the Confed Cup and the FA Cup to their trophy cabinet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career

12 May 2023 7:38 PM

Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

12 May 2023 7:14 AM

A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey

11 May 2023 8:14 PM

Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates

10 May 2023 8:32 PM

The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netball fever hits Makhaza with unveiling of latest World Cup 2023 legacy mural

10 May 2023 10:09 AM

Alderman JP Smith joined members of the netball community to unveil the latest World Cup legacy mural in Makhaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT

9 May 2023 8:14 PM

The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA

9 May 2023 8:00 PM

The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @dhlstormers Instagram page

DHL Stormers captain chats URC semi-finals, ticket sales and his last game

9 May 2023 10:37 AM

Steven Kitshoff chats about the DHL Stormers vs Connacht semi-final game on Saturday and how it might be his last game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning

Local

SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

Business Local

Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win

17 May 2023 12:45 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Sitholakele yini isibhamu esabulala uAKA? Babulewe ngesihluku ePMB

16 May 2023 11:55 PM

The day that was: KZN massacre, Bester/Magudumana in court, gun that killed AKA?

16 May 2023 11:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA