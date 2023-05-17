PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn... 16 May 2023 7:01 PM
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40% Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023. 16 May 2023 6:42 PM
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership. 16 May 2023 5:06 PM
View all Local
New Eskom CEO: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe and Koko Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Es... 16 May 2023 8:53 PM
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
Midday Report Express: 'Do not film me' - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This sto... 15 May 2023 2:30 PM
View all Politics
Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that almost 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023. 17 May 2023 6:51 AM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to dea... 16 May 2023 4:27 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023 The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 are as follows: 17 May 2023 5:46 AM
[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Dr Nandipha's 'prison glow up' with a makeup tutorial. 16 May 2023 1:09 PM
Capetonian bags R40M PowerBall with bank app and says he'll keep his job Another day, another huge Powerball win. Here's what the winner plans to do with his winnings. 16 May 2023 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. 16 May 2023 8:45 PM
Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged It is standard for all teams to play at the same time on the final day of the season, however their clash with Sundowns will be pl... 16 May 2023 7:54 PM
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the sta... 15 May 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one Lesley de Reuck (CPT Stadium CEO) chats about preparing the pitch for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster (27 May). 15 May 2023 9:20 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago This month marks 70 years since scientists flagged the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere. 16 May 2023 11:09 AM
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023

17 May 2023 5:46 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Lotto PowerBall
PowerBall plus

The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 are as follows:

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 01, 05, 14, 36, 45 PB: 19

PowerBall Plus: 01, 06, 35, 39, 43 PB: 11

For more details visit the National Lottery website.


This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023




17 May 2023 5:46 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Lotto PowerBall
PowerBall plus

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues

16 May 2023 9:41 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: TikTok/lesego_tlhabi [screenshot]

[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression

16 May 2023 1:09 PM

Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Dr Nandipha's 'prison glow up' with a makeup tutorial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

Capetonian bags R40M PowerBall with bank app and says he'll keep his job

16 May 2023 12:29 PM

Another day, another huge Powerball win. Here's what the winner plans to do with his winnings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ofentse Pitse.

South African orchestra conductor proud of her work on ‘Queen Charlotte’

16 May 2023 11:57 AM

Ofentse Pitse was the conductor behind the classical rendition of 'I Aint Got You' in Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from @officialdanielstrauss Instagram

[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss

16 May 2023 10:34 AM

Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart (81) becomes Sports Illustrated’s oldest cover model

16 May 2023 10:23 AM

Martha Stewart thinks her Sports Illustrated cover is 'kind of historic'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

A trip from Sydney to London could take 2 HOURS with suborbital space travel

16 May 2023 10:06 AM

International travel could become significantly faster in the next ten years with suborbital space flights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking

Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking

15 May 2023 1:26 PM

Your smoke-free life might be one download away!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (right) with a Facebook employee. © Kobby Dagan/123rf.com

Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die

15 May 2023 12:24 PM

With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from YouTube video

[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA

15 May 2023 12:13 PM

Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA

Business

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Lifestyle

SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

Business Local

EWN Highlights

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023

17 May 2023 9:46 AM

Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win

17 May 2023 12:45 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Sitholakele yini isibhamu esabulala uAKA? Babulewe ngesihluku ePMB

16 May 2023 11:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA