



JOHANNESBURG - A report into the affairs of the University of South Africa (Unisa) that was commissioned by Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande recommended that the university be placed under administration.

This was after allegations of maladministration, as well as tender irregularities involving the university's vice chancellor and principal, Puleng LenkaBula.

The scathing report, compiled by professor Themba Mosia, detailed how millions of rands were misused under the watch of both the university's council and management.

Mosia found that since 2016, Unisa was plagued by governance issues.

The report said for several years the lines of authority between the university’s council and management were blurred.

It also found that there was a pattern of denial and ignorance by both the council and management, even in situations where there was clear wrongdoing.

Some of the wrongdoing included flouting of procurement processes, irregular appointment of staff members as well as huge salary increases.

Following the scathing findings, Mosia recommended that Unisa be placed under full administration, where both the council and management were relieved of their duties.

Nzimande will have to consider Mosia’s findings and then make a decision.

This article first appeared on EWN : Report commissioned by DHET recommends Unisa be placed under administration