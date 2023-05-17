Get R80 tickets for the URC finals between our Stormers and Munster





The DHL Stormers and Munster clash in the final of the United Rugby Championship on Saturday, 27 May.

Tickets for the game go on sale from only R80 on Thursday at 10 am.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Murray Ingram, High Performance Director at Connect Sports Academy, about a tweet from an Irish journalist, dissing this low ticket price.

Kiewit says he responded to the tweet below from an Irish journalist, Cian Tracey, who disses how cheap the tickets are.

Imagine being butthurt when we make rugby a game for all and not just for elite toffs. https://t.co/FCpIGxHTh6 ' Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) May 16, 2023

Kiewit says that making tickets available for R80 is 'not a cheap tactic to fill up the stadium' but rather to make 'rugby a game for all and not just for elites'.

Ingram agrees.

The Stormers have grown a rugby culture in Cape Town. The brand of rugby that they're playing is representative of the brand of rugby that you'll find in all four corners of the Western Cape. Murray Ingram, High Performance Director - Connect Sports Academy

So, there you have it!

Rugby is a culture in Cape Town and low ticket prices are welcome.

Don't forget, tickets for the URC final game go on sale on Thursday (18 May) for just R80, here.

