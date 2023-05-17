Get a FREE blood pressure test for the 'silent killer', AKA, Hypertension in May
If you didn't know, today (17 May) is World Hypertension Day - you may know this one as high blood pressure.
The day is meant to create awareness around this chronic illness.
Did you know that high blood pressure is also called the 'silent killer'?
It's dubbed this because there are no symptoms and you don’t feel ill until you have a cardiac event like a heart attack or stroke which might help detect it.
Reports say that 50% of South Africans with hypertension are undiagnosed and untreated.
So, what do we know about hypertension, so far?
• More than 11-million people die from this chronic illness every year, globally
• In South Africa, an estimated 53 men and 78 women over 30 die from the impact of hypertension every day
• Hypertension is affecting more and more young people. In South Africa, nearly 50% of people over age 15 have high blood pressure - this age group is one of the least diagnosed
How can we combat high blood pressure?
The experts say that a blood pressure test is the fastest way to detect and help diagnose the illness which also helps prevent avoidable deaths.
During the month of May, which is also known as 'May measurement month', you can get a FREE blood pressure test at the doctor, hospital, clinic or pharmacy that offers this service.
Of course, living in South Africa means we have A LOT to stress about which can contribute to high blood pressure, so put yourself and your health first by getting tested before May ends - it's free, after all.
Here's to our health, Mzansi!
This article first appeared on KFM : Get a FREE blood pressure test for the 'silent killer', AKA, Hypertension in May
More from Health & Fitness
[LISTEN] Why you need at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter
Vanessa Ascencao - a Nutritional Consultant talks about why it’s important to adjust your sleep patterns seasonally.Read More
How to prepare your immune system for winter
Strengthen your immune system this winter with these helpful tips.Read More
A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts
Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.Read More
Why eating ice cream for breakfast is actually good for your health
A study reveals that having ice cream for breakfast improves the brain's activeness and capabilities.Read More
Social Anxiety Disorder: ‘It is not that you are scared of people’
Everyday interactions cause significant anxiety for people who have this disorder.Read More
'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis
The infection is reportedly on the rise in both developing and developed countries around the world.Read More
It’s National Spinach Day on Sunday!
Whether served hot, cold or at room temperature, spinach is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables out there.Read More
More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa
Tuberculosis continues to be the leading cause of death in the country because of the lack of testing and treatment.Read More
World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives
Researchers at Imperial College London are studying how breath samples can ensure early detection of symptoms for the most lethal cancer in the human body.Read More