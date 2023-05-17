Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now





Lester Kiewit speaks with Llewellyn Louw, a City of Cape Town municipal valuer.

Right now, across South Africa, middle-class households are doing their sums, seeing if they can afford to put in rooftop solar to fix their loadshedding situation once-and-for-all.

Installing solar is not cheap and some people are concerned about how installing such a system would affect your property valuation in the eyes of the city.

According to Louw, installing solar will not affect how municipalities value your property.

Of course, the situation may change in the future as solar systems become relatively more valuable, especially if loadshedding continues to bite. Llewellyn Louw, Municipal Valuer - City of Cape Town

The data is quite mixed... on balance, the presence of a solar system is not reflected in the property sales. Llewellyn Louw, Municipal Valuer - City of Cape Town

