The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors
Lester Kiewit interviews Sihle Khumalo, Author of Milk The Beloved Country and Matthew Blackman, Author of Rogues' Gallery.
From Zuma and the state capture inquiry, to misappropriated Covid19 relief funds within government, and rampant theft at the country’s power utility – South Africa has become a breeding ground for corruption.
However, corruption in this country stretches much further back to colonisation in 1652.
Khumalo takes his readers on a tour of the country, reflecting on the past and contemplates the future of this captivating yet complex country.
Khumalo asks thought-provoking questions about crime, corruption, leadership and power.
Yes, there's corruption in the public sector, but also there's corruption in the private sector.Sihle Khumalo, Author – Milk The Beloved Country
This is the story of South Africa. It is a country steeped in a colonial past, and shaped and moulded by the apartheid project.Extract from Milk The Beloved Country by Sihle Khumalo
Milk The Beloved Country is available for purchase at Takealot, Loot, Exclusive Books, Wordsworth Smith and Graffiti Books.
Blackman starts at the very beginning of corruption in South Africa – colonialism.
He says that Cecil John Rhodes set up multiple systems of corruption in the country and refers to him as one of the 'most fundamentally corrupt people' in South Africa.
He [Cecil John Rhodes] set up a pretty corrupt and morally corrupt system.Matthew Blackman, Author – Rogues' Gallery
Rogues' Gallery is available for purchase at Takealot, Loot, Exclusive Books, Wordsworth Smith and Graffiti Books.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
