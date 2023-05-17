[LISTEN] Khumbudzo Ntshavheni speaks on telling SA's story amid local crises
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency.
The Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) is tasked with coordinating clear communication between the people of South Africa and the government.
With an energy crisis, high unemployment, crime and inequality it is hard to find things to feel positive about.
However, Ntshavheni says that despite the challenges we face, there are still good stories to tell.
She adds that when we are facing these challenges, it is also important to communicate with citizens about the responses to these challenges and initiate feedback and dialogue between government and citizens.
One of the major challenges that we are battling is the extreme loadshedding, and the fact that the potential of a total grid collapse is feeling all the more likely.
Ntshavheni says that they are confident there will not be a total blackout, but plans are being finalised to say what should happen if this does become a reality.
It is not about saying there will not be a total collapse of the grid or a total blackout. It is about our readiness to deal with this should that happen.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency
We need to assure South Africans, and everybody in South Africa, that if that happens we have got the capacity to deal with that situation.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency
As a nation, when we are faced with challenges, it is not just about the good story you are telling, it is about your responses to the challenges that are confronting the country that we must communicate to the citizens.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Khumbudzo Ntshavheni speaks on telling SA's story amid local crises
Source : @GovernmentZA/Twitter
More from Local
SADC to deploy troops to quell violence and disruptions in DRC
'It's one of the saddest tragedies...millions of people have died in the DRC.', says Bongani Bingwa.Read More
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors
A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country.Read More
Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appears in court wearing hoodie worth AT LEAST R18k
Thabo Bester is once again trending after arriving in court wearing an excessively expensive designer hoodie.Read More
All construction sites in City subject to violent extortion - Mayor Hill-Lewis
Mayor Hill-Lewis says that every construction site in the City is subject to attempts to extort or intimidate officials.Read More
Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine.Read More
Report commissioned by DHET recommends Unisa be placed under administration
The scathing report found that Unisa was plagued by governance issues since 2016, revealing how millions of rands were misused under the watch of both the university's council and management.Read More
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing
South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.Read More
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%
Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.Read More
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas
These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.Read More