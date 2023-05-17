[LISTEN] Why you need at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Jud... 17 May 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] What happens to our debt after we die? The only thing certain in life is death, so what happens to our debt after we die? 17 May 2023 2:57 PM
Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’, Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie: 'They are allowed' Correctional Services sets the record straight on Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’ and Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie. 17 May 2023 2:23 PM
View all Local
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country. 17 May 2023 11:34 AM
Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Es... 16 May 2023 8:53 PM
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
View all Politics
The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why... You might want to read this before purchasing a new car! 17 May 2023 12:51 PM
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now 2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so. 17 May 2023 9:42 AM
Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that almost 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023. 17 May 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
Missing girl found safe after being featured on Netflix true crime series A girl who had been abducted was found alive and safe after a stranger recognised her mother from a true crime series. 17 May 2023 12:23 PM
[WATCH] Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after knee op Siya Kolisi is on a mission to recover fully ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 17 May 2023 9:05 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023 The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 are as follows: 17 May 2023 5:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
'It's a great occasion for WC sport' - Stormers amped for back-to-back URC final The Stormers will host Munster in the final of the 2023 United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 27 May. 17 May 2023 10:31 AM
Get R80 tickets for the URC finals between our Stormers and Munster After an Irish journalist disses low URC ticket prices. Murray Ingram (Director at Connect Sports Academy) weighs in. 17 May 2023 8:28 AM
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. 16 May 2023 8:45 PM
View all Sport
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile. 17 May 2023 11:06 AM
Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine. 17 May 2023 8:50 AM
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

[LISTEN] Why you need at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter

17 May 2023 11:47 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
importance of sleep

Vanessa Ascencao - a Nutritional Consultant talks about why it’s important to adjust your sleep patterns seasonally.

Africa Melane speaks to Vanessa Ascencao, Nutritional Consultant and Health and Wellness expert, about how essential getting the right amount of sleep is during winter.

Listen below.

If you're struggling to get out of bed in the morning to have an early start to your day but your energy is just not the same as it is during warmer weather, it's okay - there's a reason for this.

Ascencao says that your body is reacting to the change in circadian rhythm, AKA, your sleep-wake cycle which the weather contributes to.

The wellness expert also says you should get at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter than you do in summer.

Ascencao also stresses the importance of 'good restorative sleep.'

Sleep is one of the most important pillars of health.

Vanessa Ascencao, Nutritional Consultant

Ascencao says a good night's sleep can help decrease anxiety, reduces cortisol levels and rejuvenates your brain and heals the body.

Whereas, several nights without good sleep might lead to becoming more irritable, anxious, depressed, hungry with less energy, affecting your metabolism and ability to exercise.

Ascencao also reveals two tips to help you get better sleep which are:

1) Create an environment to optimise sleep - block out light with heavy curtains and noise

2) Get off screens before bed because they radiate blue light, overstimulating your brain

bed-cellphone-phone-sleep-woman-texting-technology-pexels-photo-3060632jpeg

Ascencao also says, what you eat impacts your body and sleep.

So, what foods should you eat for better sleep?

If you want good vibrant health, good brain and hormonal function along with a good physique, I encourage you to eat food as close to nature as possible, eat whole foods - there is no diet dogma.

Vanessa Ascencao, Nutritional Consultant

Here's to 30 minutes more sleep... at least!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




17 May 2023 11:47 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
importance of sleep

More from Health & Fitness

Picture: Supplied

Get a FREE blood pressure test for the 'silent killer', AKA, Hypertension in May

17 May 2023 10:34 AM

It's World Hypertension Day! Here's how you can be more aware of this 'silent killer', starting with a free blood pressure test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: koldunov / 123rf

How to prepare your immune system for winter

16 May 2023 2:53 PM

Strengthen your immune system this winter with these helpful tips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Graffiti art. Picture: pixabay

A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts

14 May 2023 8:46 AM

Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook / Unframed Ice Cream

Why eating ice cream for breakfast is actually good for your health

3 May 2023 1:42 PM

A study reveals that having ice cream for breakfast improves the brain's activeness and capabilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

Social Anxiety Disorder: ‘It is not that you are scared of people’

22 April 2023 11:46 AM

Everyday interactions cause significant anxiety for people who have this disorder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis

1 April 2023 11:19 AM

The infection is reportedly on the rise in both developing and developed countries around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spinach.

It’s National Spinach Day on Sunday!

25 March 2023 4:21 PM

Whether served hot, cold or at room temperature, spinach is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables out there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Annie Spratt / unsplash

More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa

25 March 2023 12:37 PM

Tuberculosis continues to be the leading cause of death in the country because of the lack of testing and treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of breath test for pancreatic cancer. Picture: pancreaticcancer.org.uk

World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives

19 March 2023 11:23 AM

Researchers at Imperial College London are studying how breath samples can ensure early detection of symptoms for the most lethal cancer in the human body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dementia. Picture: pixabay

Study: Mediterranean diet linked with reduced risk of developing dementia

18 March 2023 1:36 PM

A recent study published in the journal BMC Medicine found that people who stuck most closely to a Mediterranean diet had up to 23% lower risk for dementia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Report commissioned by DHET recommends Unisa be placed under administration

Local

The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...

Local Business

Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appears in court wearing hoodie worth AT LEAST R18k

Local

EWN Highlights

Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race

17 May 2023 7:30 PM

Senzo Meyiwa: Another day lost for arguments over live broadcast proceedings

17 May 2023 7:02 PM

Zuma private prosecution threatens public confidence in Presidency, court told

17 May 2023 6:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA