[LISTEN] Why you need at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter





Africa Melane speaks to Vanessa Ascencao, Nutritional Consultant and Health and Wellness expert, about how essential getting the right amount of sleep is during winter.

Listen below.

If you're struggling to get out of bed in the morning to have an early start to your day but your energy is just not the same as it is during warmer weather, it's okay - there's a reason for this.

Ascencao says that your body is reacting to the change in circadian rhythm, AKA, your sleep-wake cycle which the weather contributes to.

The wellness expert also says you should get at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter than you do in summer.

Ascencao also stresses the importance of 'good restorative sleep.'

Sleep is one of the most important pillars of health. Vanessa Ascencao, Nutritional Consultant

Ascencao says a good night's sleep can help decrease anxiety, reduces cortisol levels and rejuvenates your brain and heals the body.

Whereas, several nights without good sleep might lead to becoming more irritable, anxious, depressed, hungry with less energy, affecting your metabolism and ability to exercise.

Ascencao also reveals two tips to help you get better sleep which are:

1) Create an environment to optimise sleep - block out light with heavy curtains and noise

2) Get off screens before bed because they radiate blue light, overstimulating your brain

Ascencao also says, what you eat impacts your body and sleep.

So, what foods should you eat for better sleep?

If you want good vibrant health, good brain and hormonal function along with a good physique, I encourage you to eat food as close to nature as possible, eat whole foods - there is no diet dogma. Vanessa Ascencao, Nutritional Consultant

Here's to 30 minutes more sleep... at least!

