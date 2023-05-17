Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile

17 May 2023 11:06 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
The World View

After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile.

Bongani Bingwa catches up with foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist on the world’s trending news stories. (skip to 02:50)

Smiling lessons will now be available to Japan’s population after the government lifted its three-year mask mandate.

Local news reports say that since lifting the ban, people have struggled to adjust to life post wearing a face mask, including how to smile.

Smiling lessons have grown in popularity at the Akabane Elderly Relief Centre, with more people requesting individual lessons since the end of last year.

How do you hold your face when you meet people? Sometimes a bit too cheesy or sometimes a bit too serial killer in my particular instance.

Adam Gilchrist , Foreign Correspondent

Listen to the full discussion above.


This article first appeared on 702 : Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile




