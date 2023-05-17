



Last week it was announced that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) agreed to deploy troops with the aim to help bring an end to violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to reports, the decision was achieved through talks with several heads of state, including president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Orderson says that as of yet, there is no plan as to which troops will arrive and which countries will be participating in the troop deployment.

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Picture: Wikimedia Commons

We hope that there won't be another conflict; there's a long history of conflict in that region involving other troops. Crystal Orderson

It's one of the saddest tragedies...millions of people have died in the DRC. Bongani Bingwa

This article first appeared on 702 : SADC to deploy troops to quell violence and disruptions in DRC