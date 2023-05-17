SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Jud... 17 May 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] What happens to our debt after we die? The only thing certain in life is death, so what happens to our debt after we die? 17 May 2023 2:57 PM
Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’, Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie: 'They are allowed' Correctional Services sets the record straight on Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’ and Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie. 17 May 2023 2:23 PM
View all Local
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country. 17 May 2023 11:34 AM
Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Es... 16 May 2023 8:53 PM
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
View all Politics
The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why... You might want to read this before purchasing a new car! 17 May 2023 12:51 PM
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now 2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so. 17 May 2023 9:42 AM
Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that almost 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023. 17 May 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
Missing girl found safe after being featured on Netflix true crime series A girl who had been abducted was found alive and safe after a stranger recognised her mother from a true crime series. 17 May 2023 12:23 PM
[WATCH] Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after knee op Siya Kolisi is on a mission to recover fully ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 17 May 2023 9:05 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023 The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 are as follows: 17 May 2023 5:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
'It's a great occasion for WC sport' - Stormers amped for back-to-back URC final The Stormers will host Munster in the final of the 2023 United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 27 May. 17 May 2023 10:31 AM
Get R80 tickets for the URC finals between our Stormers and Munster After an Irish journalist disses low URC ticket prices. Murray Ingram (Director at Connect Sports Academy) weighs in. 17 May 2023 8:28 AM
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. 16 May 2023 8:45 PM
View all Sport
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile. 17 May 2023 11:06 AM
Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine. 17 May 2023 8:50 AM
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

17 May 2023 12:38 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Cannes Film Festival
‘The Voice Behind the Wall’

Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with the directors of 'The Voice Behind the Wall' documentary, Riku Lätti and Gideon Breytenbach.

The proudly South African film 'The Voice Behind the Wall' examines the Afrikaans music industry and its persistent racial imbalances, despite it being almost 30 years since the end of apartheid.

According to Lätti, the Afrikaans music scene is predominately white with not many people of colour getting the recognition they deserve.

With this film, we are saying let’s give it [Afrikaans] back to everybody and let’s give everybody a voice at the table.

Riku Lätti, Director

The film was written by Breytenbach and Jackie Lätti.

Described as a ‘searing South African film’, the controversial documentary won the award for Best African Film.

For us [this award] it is a confirmation that the story has been heard and people around the world are feeling the need that we tried to bring up in the documentary.

Gideon Breytenbach, Director

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival




17 May 2023 12:38 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Cannes Film Festival
‘The Voice Behind the Wall’

More from Entertainment

Image: Screengrab from YouTube video

[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA

15 May 2023 12:13 PM

Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swedish group, ABBA. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/AVRO

ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo'

15 May 2023 10:51 AM

Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DHL Stormers. Picture: https://thestormers.com

Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one

15 May 2023 9:20 AM

Lesley de Reuck (CPT Stadium CEO) chats about preparing the pitch for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster (27 May).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steam Deck Gaming Console Source: Steam Deck Twitter

Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming

12 May 2023 5:28 PM

Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50

12 May 2023 2:23 PM

Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist

12 May 2023 10:33 AM

For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Twitter/@westlifemusic

[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!

12 May 2023 7:50 AM

Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Pete Sekesan from New York, USA - Wikimedia Commons

Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour

11 May 2023 11:16 AM

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: YouTube Netflix trailer screengrab

Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black

11 May 2023 9:06 AM

A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons and Eddie Mallin

Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words...

11 May 2023 8:05 AM

The legendary reggae singer impacted culture and politics through music. Here's what he told his son on his deathbed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Report commissioned by DHET recommends Unisa be placed under administration

Local

The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...

Local Business

Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appears in court wearing hoodie worth AT LEAST R18k

Local

EWN Highlights

Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race

17 May 2023 7:30 PM

Senzo Meyiwa: Another day lost for arguments over live broadcast proceedings

17 May 2023 7:02 PM

Zuma private prosecution threatens public confidence in Presidency, court told

17 May 2023 6:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA