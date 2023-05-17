SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Bongani Bingwa speaks with the directors of 'The Voice Behind the Wall' documentary, Riku Lätti and Gideon Breytenbach.
The proudly South African film 'The Voice Behind the Wall' examines the Afrikaans music industry and its persistent racial imbalances, despite it being almost 30 years since the end of apartheid.
According to Lätti, the Afrikaans music scene is predominately white with not many people of colour getting the recognition they deserve.
With this film, we are saying let’s give it [Afrikaans] back to everybody and let’s give everybody a voice at the table.Riku Lätti, Director
The film was written by Breytenbach and Jackie Lätti.
Described as a ‘searing South African film’, the controversial documentary won the award for Best African Film.
For us [this award] it is a confirmation that the story has been heard and people around the world are feeling the need that we tried to bring up in the documentary.Gideon Breytenbach, Director
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Source : ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48gTsMYtd5I
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.Read More
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo'
Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it!Read More
Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one
Lesley de Reuck (CPT Stadium CEO) chats about preparing the pitch for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster (27 May).Read More
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming
Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours.Read More
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50
Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy.Read More
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist
For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality.Read More
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!
Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out!Read More
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history.Read More
Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black
A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra.Read More