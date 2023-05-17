Streaming issues? Report here
The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...

17 May 2023 12:51 PM
by Amy Fraser
car insurance premiums

You might want to read this before purchasing a new car!

John Perlman interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.

As a society we've become spoilt for choice, and when making an important decision such as purchasing a car, the choices may come with financial consequences.

The colour of your car affects the insurance premiums
The colour of your car affects the insurance premiums

RELATED: Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car

Coetzee says that the colour of your car impacts your insurance premium – the darker the car, the higher the insurance premium.

This is largely attributed to the visibility of the car.

Coetzee says that darker cars are less visible at night, which increases the risk of an accident.

Should the car be involved in an accident, insurance companies look at the price of paint replacement, and in most cases, darker or personalised paint costs more for companies to replace, he adds.

The colour of your car can definitely affect your insurance premium.

Ricardo Coetzee, Head – Auto & General Insurance

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...




car insurance premiums

