



CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape says talks are underway surrounding the establishment of a legal spinning venue in the Cape Town community of Ocean View.

Illegal spinning activities in the area have left residents angry and frustrated.

Currently, spinners in Cape Town only have access to Killarney Raceway and many enthusiasts resort to spinning on city streets, posing safety risks.

The party's provincial spokesperson on Cultural Affairs and Sport, Gillion Bosman, says he understands residents' frustrations and fully supports the need for a dedicated and regulated space for this motorsport.

"Firstly, it will ensure the safety of participants and spectators by implementing appropriate safety measures and regulations. Secondly, this initiative has the potential to generate significant economic benefits for the local community. This dedicated space will provide opportunities for professional and amateur spinners to showcase their skills, ultimately bolstering the sport's popularity and encouraging legal participation."

This article first appeared on EWN : DA: Talks underway to establish legal spinning venue in Ocean View