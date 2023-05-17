DA: Talks underway to establish legal spinning venue in Ocean View
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape says talks are underway surrounding the establishment of a legal spinning venue in the Cape Town community of Ocean View.
Illegal spinning activities in the area have left residents angry and frustrated.
Currently, spinners in Cape Town only have access to Killarney Raceway and many enthusiasts resort to spinning on city streets, posing safety risks.
The party's provincial spokesperson on Cultural Affairs and Sport, Gillion Bosman, says he understands residents' frustrations and fully supports the need for a dedicated and regulated space for this motorsport.
"Firstly, it will ensure the safety of participants and spectators by implementing appropriate safety measures and regulations. Secondly, this initiative has the potential to generate significant economic benefits for the local community. This dedicated space will provide opportunities for professional and amateur spinners to showcase their skills, ultimately bolstering the sport's popularity and encouraging legal participation."
This article first appeared on EWN : DA: Talks underway to establish legal spinning venue in Ocean View
Source : AFP
More from Local
Jobs at Lucky Star factory on West Coast at risk because of amended regulations
Community leader and Good party councillor, Thyrone Williams, says that livelihoods are now in danger due to a sudden change in the factory's licence conditions, apparently following complaints from residents in a nearby estate about a stench coming from the factory.Read More
Study finds that the world can cut plastic pollution by 80% with THESE 3 steps
According to the report, South Africa produces about 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year.Read More
The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Judge Maumela. We unpack this case and other news on The Midday Report.Read More
[LISTEN] What happens to our debt after we die?
The only thing certain in life is death, so what happens to our debt after we die?Read More
Mkhwebane urges Section 194 inquiry to find her new legal representation
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returned to the Section 194 inquiry on Wednesday in what was expected to be a continuation of her evidence but the matter was delayed again after she arrived with no legal representation.Read More
Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’, Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie: 'They are allowed'
Correctional Services sets the record straight on Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’ and Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie.Read More
Gordhan: De Ruyter has taken the country back to 'swart gevaar' tactics
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been scathing in his response to a tell-all book written by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.Read More
'Every cent must be accounted for': My Vote counts on private political funding
My Vote Count has filed papers in court to call for more transparency in the private funding of political parties.Read More
The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...
You might want to read this before purchasing a new car!Read More