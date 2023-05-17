Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’, Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie: 'They are allowed'





The confusion around Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ continues, following her recent viral appearance in court.

Much like her previous appearance, Magudumana sported a full face of makeup, this time around swapping her red lipstick for purple.

Also appearing virtually was Thabo Bester, dressed in a rather surprising Burberry hoodie estimated to be worth over R18 000.

To get the scoop on the pairs ‘glow up’, Thando Thabethe spoke to Correctional Services Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Drive with Thando.

According to Nxumalo, in South Africa, people appearing in court must wear civilian clothing.

“Even if you are a sentenced person attending to other cases, you are allowed to wear your private clothes when appearing in court.”

After the court appearance, offenders will change back into their uniform.

Speaking on Magudumana's makeover, Nxumalo adds that in both female and male facilities, there are ‘salons’ where offenders are taught specific skills.

“They are taught in terms of hairdressing, nails and other things. Offenders take advantage of that particular facility and it's allowed.”

