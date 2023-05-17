Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report





Motheo Khoaripe talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Nedbank and Capitec had the biggest increase in customer complaints in 2022.

A rundown of the country's banking services is contained in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' annual report.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Complaints about Nedbank were up 18% year on year, while the increase for Capitec was 11%.

At the same time, Capitec closed cases on average faster than any other bank - 58 days, reports consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

On the other end of the scale, Standard Bank had the worst average turnaround time in 2022 - 73 days.

RELATED: Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'

Fraud losses suffered by clients on their current accounts and via internet banking made up an "alarming" percentage of complaints to the OBS last year Knowler says.

Current account cases made up 22% of total cases.

Almost two thirds of those were fraud-related, at 65%.

Digital banking cases are also on the rise, making up 17% of cases.

Instances of banks delaying the finalisation of deceased estates, and the illegal collection of prescribed debt are also on the increase.

For information on making a complaint about your bank click here.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation