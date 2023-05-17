Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office Motheo Khoaripe talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance. 17 May 2023 9:13 PM
'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement' André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the... 17 May 2023 8:01 PM
'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened' The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asse... 17 May 2023 7:27 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Jud... 17 May 2023 3:15 PM
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country. 17 May 2023 11:34 AM
Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Es... 16 May 2023 8:53 PM
View all Politics
Jobs at Lucky Star factory on West Coast at risk because of amended regulations Community leader and Good party councillor, Thyrone Williams, says that livelihoods are now in danger due to a sudden change in th... 17 May 2023 5:09 PM
The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why... You might want to read this before purchasing a new car! 17 May 2023 12:51 PM
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now 2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so. 17 May 2023 9:42 AM
View all Business
Missing girl found safe after being featured on Netflix true crime series A girl who had been abducted was found alive and safe after a stranger recognised her mother from a true crime series. 17 May 2023 12:23 PM
[WATCH] Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after knee op Siya Kolisi is on a mission to recover fully ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 17 May 2023 9:05 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023 The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 are as follows: 17 May 2023 5:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the to... 17 May 2023 7:48 PM
Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world cha... 17 May 2023 3:30 PM
'It's a great occasion for WC sport' - Stormers amped for back-to-back URC final The Stormers will host Munster in the final of the 2023 United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 27 May. 17 May 2023 10:31 AM
View all Sport
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile. 17 May 2023 11:06 AM
Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine. 17 May 2023 8:50 AM
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened'

17 May 2023 7:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Investec
Hendrik du Toit
company results
Ninety One
asset management

The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asset owners.

- Global asset manager Ninety One (spun off from Investec) has reported a 10% drop in assets under management

- Its full-year results come off the back of a record year in 2022

Global asset manager Ninety One has released its results for the financial year ended 31 March 2023.

The business, spun off from Investec in 2020, is dual-listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.

Screengrab of Ninety One CEO (then-Investec Asset Management CEO) Hendrik du Toit from 2017 video posted by Business and Sustainable Development Commission
Screengrab of Ninety One CEO (then-Investec Asset Management CEO) Hendrik du Toit from 2017 video posted by Business and Sustainable Development Commission

It reports that assets under management (AUM) decreased by 10% to £129.3 billion (around R3 trillion).

The company experienced net outflows of £10.6 billion (around R254 billion) as clients got rid of their more risky assets.

Average AUM was down 3% to £134.9 billion.

Noting that the company was coming off a record year in 2022, CEO Hendrik du Toit listed the factors that caused "unprecedented" risk-aversion among asset owners in its past financial year.

RELATED: Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment'

We faced the combination of higher inflation, the fastest rise in interest rates since we started the business, heightened geopolitical uncertainty, a liability-driven investing (“LDI”) crisis in the UK, significant bank failures in the developed world and energy shortages across the world.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

Du Toit also cited the deterioration of economic prospects in South Africa, Ninety One's original home market.

"We consider it our duty to call this out, but also to work constructively with government, civil society and other stakeholders to improve this situation."

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield)interviews the Ninety One CEO on The Money Show.

While he says their results were solid from a financial point of view with earnings down 10% in sterling for the year, it's been a tough environment globally. Then there were the domestic issues South Africa faces.

Actually South Africa has been a bit of a port in a storm from a macroeconomic point of view.... but the electricity issues and the various own goals government scored from greylisting to not prosecuting those charged in relation to the Guptas, has created an environment of low investor confidence, low trust... and therefore investors staying on the sidelines.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

But it's starting to look better as we get through this year because we had so many of these big events all in a one-month period.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

While Ninety One a big business investing the capital of South Africans here and abroad du Toit notes, the biggest part is international investors investing globally.

Speaking to investors, the company is well placed to gauge their risk perceptions of the country he says.

And their previous goodwill seems to be eroding due to government's own goals.

I think South Africa has always - since the Mandela times - had the benefit of the doubt. Investors always wanted to... support South Africa. What I sensed in the last year is a hardening in those attitudes...

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

That's partly related to the lack of communication from our our government in terms of foreign affairs, the way we behaved around Ukraine and Russia, and of course the sense that South Africa is subject to internal corruption.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

The publicity around the country's electricity situation and the way André de Ruyter's tenure ended hasn't helped, he adds.

Having said that, du Toit doesn't think it's difficult to fix South Africa.

If we look at how the City of Cape Town is run, how some companies are run, the fact that the private sector's willing to commit substantial capital to infrastructure projects... this could be turned relatively easily. Unfortunately the frustration is we don't see those signs.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

Scroll up to listen to the interview with du Toit




17 May 2023 7:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Investec
Hendrik du Toit
company results
Ninety One
asset management

More from Business

FILE: Consumers were urged to reduce their electricity usage. Picture: pixabay.com

Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office

17 May 2023 9:13 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement'

17 May 2023 8:01 PM

André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the implications of opening, i.e. copying, or distributing this pirated version yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @LuckyStarSA/Twitter

Jobs at Lucky Star factory on West Coast at risk because of amended regulations

17 May 2023 5:09 PM

Community leader and Good party councillor, Thyrone Williams, says that livelihoods are now in danger due to a sudden change in the factory's licence conditions, apparently following complaints from residents in a nearby estate about a stench coming from the factory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The colour of your car affects the insurance premiums

The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...

17 May 2023 12:51 PM

You might want to read this before purchasing a new car!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now

17 May 2023 9:42 AM

2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA

17 May 2023 6:51 AM

Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that almost 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues

16 May 2023 9:41 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO Brian Molefe holds a napkin in his hands after tearing up after discussing former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report during a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: EWN.

Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko

16 May 2023 8:53 PM

Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Eskom chief.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @EskomSePush/Twitter.

'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing

16 May 2023 7:01 PM

South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%

16 May 2023 6:42 PM

Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FILE: Consumers were urged to reduce their electricity usage. Picture: pixabay.com

Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office

17 May 2023 9:13 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement'

17 May 2023 8:01 PM

André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the implications of opening, i.e. copying, or distributing this pirated version yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @LuckyStarSA/Twitter

Jobs at Lucky Star factory on West Coast at risk because of amended regulations

17 May 2023 5:09 PM

Community leader and Good party councillor, Thyrone Williams, says that livelihoods are now in danger due to a sudden change in the factory's licence conditions, apparently following complaints from residents in a nearby estate about a stench coming from the factory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcobonfanti / 123rf

Study finds that the world can cut plastic pollution by 80% with THESE 3 steps

17 May 2023 4:35 PM

According to the report, South Africa produces about 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy Wiener © CapeTalk 567

The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

17 May 2023 3:15 PM

Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Judge Maumela. We unpack this case and other news on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What happens to our debt after we die?

17 May 2023 2:57 PM

The only thing certain in life is death, so what happens to our debt after we die?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 8 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane urges Section 194 inquiry to find her new legal representation

17 May 2023 2:42 PM

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returned to the Section 194 inquiry on Wednesday in what was expected to be a continuation of her evidence but the matter was delayed again after she arrived with no legal representation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, one of six accused in the Thabo Bester prisonbreak, appears before the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court to apply for bail on 5 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’, Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie: 'They are allowed'

17 May 2023 2:23 PM

Correctional Services sets the record straight on Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’ and Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A driver drifts his car during a round of spinning at an event in Alberton, on 23 September 2021. Born in the South African townships during the apartheid era as a ritual to honour fallen gangsters, spinning - stunts performed with heavily modified cars - is now a vibrant motorsport with a large underground following. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

DA: Talks underway to establish legal spinning venue in Ocean View

17 May 2023 2:02 PM

Currently, spinners in Cape Town only have access to Killarney Raceway and many enthusiasts resort to spinning on city streets, posing safety risks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Gordhan: De Ruyter has taken the country back to 'swart gevaar' tactics

17 May 2023 1:39 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been scathing in his response to a tell-all book written by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gordhan: De Ruyter has taken the country back to 'swart gevaar' tactics

Local

DA: Talks underway to establish legal spinning venue in Ocean View

Local

Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’, Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie: 'They are allowed'

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: De Ruyter & 'swart gevaar' tactics, ANC councillor's rape case

18 May 2023 1:11 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Ufakazi kwelikaMeyiwa uthi yena ungusaziwayo, kumele avikelwe

18 May 2023 12:28 AM

Defence in Senzo Meyiwa trial says delay with witness could have been avoided

17 May 2023 11:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA