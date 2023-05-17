'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened'





- Global asset manager Ninety One (spun off from Investec) has reported a 10% drop in assets under management

- Its full-year results come off the back of a record year in 2022

Global asset manager Ninety One has released its results for the financial year ended 31 March 2023.

The business, spun off from Investec in 2020, is dual-listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.

Screengrab of Ninety One CEO (then-Investec Asset Management CEO) Hendrik du Toit from 2017 video posted by Business and Sustainable Development Commission

It reports that assets under management (AUM) decreased by 10% to £129.3 billion (around R3 trillion).

The company experienced net outflows of £10.6 billion (around R254 billion) as clients got rid of their more risky assets.

Average AUM was down 3% to £134.9 billion.

Noting that the company was coming off a record year in 2022, CEO Hendrik du Toit listed the factors that caused "unprecedented" risk-aversion among asset owners in its past financial year.

We faced the combination of higher inflation, the fastest rise in interest rates since we started the business, heightened geopolitical uncertainty, a liability-driven investing (“LDI”) crisis in the UK, significant bank failures in the developed world and energy shortages across the world. Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

Du Toit also cited the deterioration of economic prospects in South Africa, Ninety One's original home market.

"We consider it our duty to call this out, but also to work constructively with government, civil society and other stakeholders to improve this situation."

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield)interviews the Ninety One CEO on The Money Show.

While he says their results were solid from a financial point of view with earnings down 10% in sterling for the year, it's been a tough environment globally. Then there were the domestic issues South Africa faces.

Actually South Africa has been a bit of a port in a storm from a macroeconomic point of view.... but the electricity issues and the various own goals government scored from greylisting to not prosecuting those charged in relation to the Guptas, has created an environment of low investor confidence, low trust... and therefore investors staying on the sidelines. Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

But it's starting to look better as we get through this year because we had so many of these big events all in a one-month period. Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

While Ninety One a big business investing the capital of South Africans here and abroad du Toit notes, the biggest part is international investors investing globally.

Speaking to investors, the company is well placed to gauge their risk perceptions of the country he says.

And their previous goodwill seems to be eroding due to government's own goals.

I think South Africa has always - since the Mandela times - had the benefit of the doubt. Investors always wanted to... support South Africa. What I sensed in the last year is a hardening in those attitudes... Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

That's partly related to the lack of communication from our our government in terms of foreign affairs, the way we behaved around Ukraine and Russia, and of course the sense that South Africa is subject to internal corruption. Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

The publicity around the country's electricity situation and the way André de Ruyter's tenure ended hasn't helped, he adds.

Having said that, du Toit doesn't think it's difficult to fix South Africa.

If we look at how the City of Cape Town is run, how some companies are run, the fact that the private sector's willing to commit substantial capital to infrastructure projects... this could be turned relatively easily. Unfortunately the frustration is we don't see those signs. Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

