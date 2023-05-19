Live at the heart of the park and city in Century City’s On Park





Welcome to Century City, where the epitome of convenience and balanced living awaits. Picture a lifestyle where everything you need is just a short walk or bike ride away from the comfort of your own doorstep. From your cherished local coffee shop to the nearby grocery store, every necessity is a stone's throw away.

Mariska Auret, Director at Rabie Property Group and the primary developer of Century City for the past two decades, proudly emphasizes the harmonious lifestyle fostered in this thriving precinct. "The balanced lifestyle we have and promote in Century City is truly all that."

Living in Century City not only enhances convenience but also fosters a greener environment. With reduced reliance on cars and an increased emphasis on walking and biking, you become an active participant in reducing your carbon footprint and building a sustainable future for all.

The Nine Palms complex, which was sold out within a year and is currently under construction, is evidence of the success of Century City's goal. The Rabie Property Group is now proud to offer the market to On Park, their newest residential address. On Park, which is located between Century Boulevard and Ratanga Park, has 121 apartments offered for sale on a sectional title basis starting at R1.425 million. These apartments include studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. On Park is unique due to its amazing southern-facing panoramic views of Ratanga Park, Cape Town's Central Business District, and the beautiful Table Mountain.

On Park will feature sustainable design aimed at EDGE certification which includes green energy initiatives, sustainable water solutions such as recycled effluent for irrigation, reduced utility costs and water-wise landscaping.

Building features include full backup power to all common areas and all apartments, which means that load shedding will not affect residents. Every apartment also has fibre-to-the-Home pre-installed, and the building has access control and CCTV in addition to Century City’s smart safety and security measures.

Living on the edge of Ratanga Park, is idyllic. From shopping to dining and entertainment, everything is within walking distance from On Park. There are 13 restaurants and coffee shops in the immediate vicinity, several hotels, a world-class conference centre, two gyms and Canal Walk Shopping Centre.

You’re at the heart of the park and the city. View Century City's unit types and book a viewing.