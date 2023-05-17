Study finds that the world can cut plastic pollution by 80% with THESE 3 steps





John Maytham interviews Lorren de Kock, Senior Manager: Circular Economy Programme with WWF South Africa.

Recently, the United Nations (UN) Environment programme released a report outlining how plastic pollution can be addressed to create a circular plastic economy.

The report adds that the world can cut plastic pollution by 80% by reusing, recycling and reorienting and diversifying waste.

According to the report, South Africa produces about 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year.

De Kock says that in South Africa, about 45% of plastic collected enters waste streams.

Out of the 45%, only 20% gets recycled.

De Kock adds that over the years our global competitiveness in the field has dropped as the result of:

A lack of end-market for recyclers

Decrease in the value of plastic therefore less is being collected

Lack of investment from the private sector

We have a very well-established recycling sector in South Africa, make no mistake. Lorren de Kock, Senior Manager: Circular Economy Programme – WWF South Africa

There's still a long way to go. Lorren de Kock, Senior Manager: Circular Economy Programme – WWF South Africa

