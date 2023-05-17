Study finds that the world can cut plastic pollution by 80% with THESE 3 steps
John Maytham interviews Lorren de Kock, Senior Manager: Circular Economy Programme with WWF South Africa.
Recently, the United Nations (UN) Environment programme released a report outlining how plastic pollution can be addressed to create a circular plastic economy.
The report adds that the world can cut plastic pollution by 80% by reusing, recycling and reorienting and diversifying waste.
RELATED: How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution?
According to the report, South Africa produces about 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year.
De Kock says that in South Africa, about 45% of plastic collected enters waste streams.
Out of the 45%, only 20% gets recycled.
De Kock adds that over the years our global competitiveness in the field has dropped as the result of:
- A lack of end-market for recyclers
- Decrease in the value of plastic therefore less is being collected
- Lack of investment from the private sector
We have a very well-established recycling sector in South Africa, make no mistake.Lorren de Kock, Senior Manager: Circular Economy Programme – WWF South Africa
There's still a long way to go.Lorren de Kock, Senior Manager: Circular Economy Programme – WWF South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/marcobonfanti/marcobonfanti1801/marcobonfanti180100029/93088364-marine-pollution-plastic-waste-on-the-beach-.jpg
