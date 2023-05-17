Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jobs at Lucky Star factory on West Coast at risk because of amended regulations Community leader and Good party councillor, Thyrone Williams, says that livelihoods are now in danger due to a sudden change in th... 17 May 2023 5:09 PM
Study finds that the world can cut plastic pollution by 80% with THESE 3 steps According to the report, South Africa produces about 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. 17 May 2023 4:35 PM
The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Jud... 17 May 2023 3:15 PM
View all Local
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country. 17 May 2023 11:34 AM
Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Es... 16 May 2023 8:53 PM
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
View all Politics
The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why... You might want to read this before purchasing a new car! 17 May 2023 12:51 PM
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now 2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so. 17 May 2023 9:42 AM
Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that almost 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023. 17 May 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
Missing girl found safe after being featured on Netflix true crime series A girl who had been abducted was found alive and safe after a stranger recognised her mother from a true crime series. 17 May 2023 12:23 PM
[WATCH] Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after knee op Siya Kolisi is on a mission to recover fully ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 17 May 2023 9:05 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023 The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 are as follows: 17 May 2023 5:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world cha... 17 May 2023 3:30 PM
'It's a great occasion for WC sport' - Stormers amped for back-to-back URC final The Stormers will host Munster in the final of the 2023 United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 27 May. 17 May 2023 10:31 AM
Get R80 tickets for the URC finals between our Stormers and Munster After an Irish journalist disses low URC ticket prices. Murray Ingram (Director at Connect Sports Academy) weighs in. 17 May 2023 8:28 AM
View all Sport
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile. 17 May 2023 11:06 AM
Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine. 17 May 2023 8:50 AM
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Jobs at Lucky Star factory on West Coast at risk because of amended regulations

17 May 2023 5:09 PM
by Lauren Isaacs
Tags:
West Coast District Municipality
Lucky Star
Stompneus Bay

Community leader and Good party councillor, Thyrone Williams, says that livelihoods are now in danger due to a sudden change in the factory's licence conditions, apparently following complaints from residents in a nearby estate about a stench coming from the factory.

CAPE TOWN - In a tough economic climate, jobs at a fish factory along the West Coast may be at risk because of amended regulations.

That's the word from community leader and Good party councillor, Thyrone Williams, who says that the Lucky Star factory in Stompneus Bay has been around for more than 50 years and employs over 1,000 workers.

He says that livelihoods are now in danger due to a sudden change in the factory's licence conditions, apparently following complaints from residents in a nearby estate about a stench coming from the factory.

Williams says the community believes the new conditions, which include a reduced catching and processing period, are unreasonable.

"They are complaining regarding the fishmeal smell that is here now for ages. All these years, no one was complaining and now all of a sudden there are people who decided that they cannot live with this smell. If they don't like the smell, then they must go back where they are coming from. When I was born, the factory was here!"

On Friday, concerned residents marched to the West Coast District Municipality calling for the new conditions to be scrapped.

The municipality's Heinrich Robertson says they are responsible for setting conditions that allow entities to operate legally and within the legal framework of their Atmospheric Emission Licence.

"We are aware of the concerns and our executive mayor, municipal manager and director [of] administration and community services received a memorandum by the concerned group in St Helena Bay on Friday, 12 May 2023. The municipality will respond to the memorandum within 7 working days."

Lucky Star says the factory stands between livelihoods and joblessness for the families of the nearly 2,000 employees and the company has approached the Western Cape government to probe the matter.


This article first appeared on EWN : Jobs at Lucky Star factory on West Coast at risk because of amended regulations




17 May 2023 5:09 PM
by Lauren Isaacs
Tags:
West Coast District Municipality
Lucky Star
Stompneus Bay

More from Business

The colour of your car affects the insurance premiums

The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...

17 May 2023 12:51 PM

You might want to read this before purchasing a new car!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now

17 May 2023 9:42 AM

2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA

17 May 2023 6:51 AM

Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that almost 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues

16 May 2023 9:41 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO Brian Molefe holds a napkin in his hands after tearing up after discussing former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report during a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: EWN.

Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko

16 May 2023 8:53 PM

Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Eskom chief.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @EskomSePush/Twitter.

'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing

16 May 2023 7:01 PM

South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%

16 May 2023 6:42 PM

Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas

16 May 2023 5:06 PM

These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

16 May 2023 4:27 PM

Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'

16 May 2023 12:53 PM

Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

© marcobonfanti / 123rf

Study finds that the world can cut plastic pollution by 80% with THESE 3 steps

17 May 2023 4:35 PM

According to the report, South Africa produces about 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy Wiener © CapeTalk 567

The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

17 May 2023 3:15 PM

Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Judge Maumela. We unpack this case and other news on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What happens to our debt after we die?

17 May 2023 2:57 PM

The only thing certain in life is death, so what happens to our debt after we die?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 8 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane urges Section 194 inquiry to find her new legal representation

17 May 2023 2:42 PM

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returned to the Section 194 inquiry on Wednesday in what was expected to be a continuation of her evidence but the matter was delayed again after she arrived with no legal representation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, one of six accused in the Thabo Bester prisonbreak, appears before the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court to apply for bail on 5 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’, Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie: 'They are allowed'

17 May 2023 2:23 PM

Correctional Services sets the record straight on Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’ and Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A driver drifts his car during a round of spinning at an event in Alberton, on 23 September 2021. Born in the South African townships during the apartheid era as a ritual to honour fallen gangsters, spinning - stunts performed with heavily modified cars - is now a vibrant motorsport with a large underground following. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

DA: Talks underway to establish legal spinning venue in Ocean View

17 May 2023 2:02 PM

Currently, spinners in Cape Town only have access to Killarney Raceway and many enthusiasts resort to spinning on city streets, posing safety risks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Gordhan: De Ruyter has taken the country back to 'swart gevaar' tactics

17 May 2023 1:39 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been scathing in his response to a tell-all book written by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

'Every cent must be accounted for': My Vote counts on private political funding

17 May 2023 1:32 PM

My Vote Count has filed papers in court to call for more transparency in the private funding of political parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The colour of your car affects the insurance premiums

The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...

17 May 2023 12:51 PM

You might want to read this before purchasing a new car!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © nightunter/123rf.com

[LISTEN] The slow move to sustainable surfing in South Africa

17 May 2023 12:48 PM

John Maytham chats to Cobus Joubert, owner of Wawa Wooden Surfboards about manufacturing sustainable surfboards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gordhan: De Ruyter has taken the country back to 'swart gevaar' tactics

Local

DA: Talks underway to establish legal spinning venue in Ocean View

Local

Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’, Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie: 'They are allowed'

Local

EWN Highlights

State to oppose Makwarela's bid to have his bail conditions relaxed

17 May 2023 11:01 PM

AA predicts significant fuel price decreases coming in June

17 May 2023 10:39 PM

Nzimande applying his mind to Unisa report - dept

17 May 2023 10:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA