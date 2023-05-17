Jobs at Lucky Star factory on West Coast at risk because of amended regulations
CAPE TOWN - In a tough economic climate, jobs at a fish factory along the West Coast may be at risk because of amended regulations.
That's the word from community leader and Good party councillor, Thyrone Williams, who says that the Lucky Star factory in Stompneus Bay has been around for more than 50 years and employs over 1,000 workers.
He says that livelihoods are now in danger due to a sudden change in the factory's licence conditions, apparently following complaints from residents in a nearby estate about a stench coming from the factory.
Williams says the community believes the new conditions, which include a reduced catching and processing period, are unreasonable.
"They are complaining regarding the fishmeal smell that is here now for ages. All these years, no one was complaining and now all of a sudden there are people who decided that they cannot live with this smell. If they don't like the smell, then they must go back where they are coming from. When I was born, the factory was here!"
On Friday, concerned residents marched to the West Coast District Municipality calling for the new conditions to be scrapped.
The municipality's Heinrich Robertson says they are responsible for setting conditions that allow entities to operate legally and within the legal framework of their Atmospheric Emission Licence.
"We are aware of the concerns and our executive mayor, municipal manager and director [of] administration and community services received a memorandum by the concerned group in St Helena Bay on Friday, 12 May 2023. The municipality will respond to the memorandum within 7 working days."
Lucky Star says the factory stands between livelihoods and joblessness for the families of the nearly 2,000 employees and the company has approached the Western Cape government to probe the matter.
This article first appeared on EWN : Jobs at Lucky Star factory on West Coast at risk because of amended regulations
Source : @LuckyStarSA/Twitter
