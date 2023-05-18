Legalise assisted dying in South Africa! - Dignity SA





John Maytham speaks to Professor Willem Landman, founding CEO of the Ethics Institute of South Africa.

Portugal this week decriminalised assisted suicide

It's one of only a few countries that has legalised euthanasia

The Ethics Institute of South Africa is lobbying for the decriminalisation of assisted dying in South Africa

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Tuesday signed into law a bill decriminalising euthanasia.

The bill was adopted by the Portuguese parliament last week, having been through a difficult legislative process in the country.

Portugal is regarded as a deeply religious and conservative country, which has made this a divisive issue in the majority Catholic country.

The legalisation of assisted suicide has faced strong opposition from De Sousa, himself a devout Catholic and churchgoer.

In South Africa, assisted suicide has also faced strong opposition, and remains illegal.

However, organisations such as Dignity SA and the Ethics Institute of South Africa are fighting for a law change.

Landman says the case is being put together by Dignity SA, who will be acting on behalf of all South Africans.

Dignity SA being the client, instructs the advocates to act on behalf of all citizens. In other words, it's not an application by a dying person, as was the case in previous cases. Prof Willem Landman, founding CEO - Ethics Institute of South Africa

We have been working behind the scenes for the past six months... We've been working on a new case, a new approach, and I'm happy to say that we're doing pretty well. We have a certain strategy that's completely different. Prof Willem Landman, founding CEO - Ethics Institute of South Africa

We'll approach the court to declare the existing prohibitions on assisted dying unconstitutional and invalid. Prof Willem Landman, founding CEO - Ethics Institute of South Africa

