'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize
Royal AM President, Shauwn Mkhize is still hopeful that the team can finish in the top half of the league table this season.
Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the league table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the top 8.
Royal AM finish their season on Saturday with a match against Richards Bay.
Speaking to sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Mkhize reflected on the season and also spoke about potential outgoings at the club in the off season.
It’s been a tough season for me. I am a winner and I always want to be at the top. I didn’t have a coach at the start of the season and some players wanted to leave. What is nice is that I won’t have a dramatic game 30 like in previous years.Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President
Top 8 was the plan, but it hasn’t unfolded like that, but anything is possible. We’ve let the players know who are going to be released and there’s at least 6 that have left already for purely contractual reasons.Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President
Mkhize also stood firm on her statement earlier in the week about players not being paid.
I don’t want to give this thing any life and anyone who knows me and how I work knows I would never do that. Image or no image, I am someone who is very cognisant of players’ salaries.Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President
I start with people first before myself and that starts with the salaries of my players. I won’t stoop to the level that these people stoop to and I will always correct people when they get things wrong.Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President
In a wide ranging interview, Mkhize also spoke about the potential for some players to make a move overseas.
Not as yet. Royal AM’s intention is to create relationships with teams overseas and you will be seeing especially the young players going over. When the time is right you will all know if someone is making that move.Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President
These are my kids and I have a soft spot for all of them and I will do what I can to help them. You will see players going overseas and we will confirm when the time is right.Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President
Watch below for the full interview with Shauwn Mkhize:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize
More from Sport
Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race
The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world champion.Read More
'It's a great occasion for WC sport' - Stormers amped for back-to-back URC final
The Stormers will host Munster in the final of the 2023 United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 27 May.Read More
Get R80 tickets for the URC finals between our Stormers and Munster
After an Irish journalist disses low URC ticket prices. Murray Ingram (Director at Connect Sports Academy) weighs in.Read More
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win
Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace.Read More
Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged
It is standard for all teams to play at the same time on the final day of the season, however their clash with Sundowns will be played four days earlier.Read More
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights
The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the start of the season are looking to add the Confed Cup and the FA Cup to their trophy cabinet.Read More
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career
Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league.Read More
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson
A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium.Read More
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey
Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium.Read More