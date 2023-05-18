Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 May 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 are:
Lotto: 01, 27, 34, 41, 42, 51 B: 39
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 16, 26, 30, 35, 44 B: 03
Lotto Plus 2: 19, 29, 37, 42, 51, 52 B: 14
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 17/05/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 17, 2023
#LOTTO: 01, 27, 34, 41, 42, 51#BONUS: 39
#LOTTOPLUS1: 04, 16, 26, 30, 35, 44#BONUS: 03#LOTTOPLUS2: 19, 29, 37, 42, 51, 52#BONUS: 14 pic.twitter.com/dCGKi1cVw7
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (17/05/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 17, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/xMd8mk7qGF
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (17/05/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 17, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/YB6BlSCzCd
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (17/05/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 17, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ntujAlZYDZ
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 May 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Lifestyle
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report
Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint.Read More
Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance.Read More
'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement'
André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the implications of opening, i.e. copying, or distributing this pirated version yourself.Read More
Missing girl found safe after being featured on Netflix true crime series
A girl who had been abducted was found alive and safe after a stranger recognised her mother from a true crime series.Read More
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now
2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.Read More
[WATCH] Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after knee op
Siya Kolisi is on a mission to recover fully ahead of the Rugby World Cup.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023
The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 are as follows:Read More
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money ShowRead More
[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression
Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Dr Nandipha's 'prison glow up' with a makeup tutorial.Read More