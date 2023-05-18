



CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan labelled former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter a "know-it-all" whose behaviour since his resignation was egotistical and arrogant.

Gordhan was scathing in his assessment of De Ruyter in Parliament on Wednesday, following his widespread corruption allegations about the beleaguered power utility - first in a televised interview, and now contained in a book.

He told Parliament's standing committee on public accounts that he also never sanctioned an off-the-books private intelligence gathering operation by De Ruyter.

The Public Enterprises Minister said any good work that De Ruyter did during his three-year stint as CEO would be overshadowed by how he ended his tenure.

“Any attempt by smearing people on the outside in order that he could justify himself would, at the end of the day, come across very poorly, if one takes an objective look at it.”

Gordhan said he visited De Ruyter at his holiday home near Hermanus in January to show compassion for the tough time he went through, following a suspected poisoning incident.

“However, this egotistical trip that he's on at the moment is not serving him or the country in any positive way.”

Gordhan said any notion that De Ruyter had of portraying himself as a messianic or heroic figure was misplaced.

This article first appeared on EWN : ‘Know-it-all’ De Ruyter is on a fruitless ‘egotistical trip’ – Gordhan