[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget





Africa Melane speaks to Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, about how South Africans can take charge of their household budgets amid constant interest hikes.

Listen to the expert's tips below.

We are living in distressing times financially but a good budget can get you out of a squeeze.

These tips should help you save some money and budget more effectively:

• Some banking apps have spending analysis - ask for one, use it to check your spending habits and cut out unnecessary spending

• Know what to prioristise

• Spend within your income

• Cut out luxuries where you can

Budgeting is the most powerful mechanism a person has to remain in control of their financials in the current environment. Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice - Old Mutual Personal Finance

If you need some extra assistance, seek professional advice from a financial advisor who can help coach you towards saving more, offer an objective point of view 'and take the emotions out' of budgeting.

