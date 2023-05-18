Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget

18 May 2023 8:26 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Interest rates
Personal finance
budgeting
making ends meet

Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively.

Africa Melane speaks to Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, about how South Africans can take charge of their household budgets amid constant interest hikes.

Listen to the expert's tips below.

We are living in distressing times financially but a good budget can get you out of a squeeze.

These tips should help you save some money and budget more effectively:

• Some banking apps have spending analysis - ask for one, use it to check your spending habits and cut out unnecessary spending

• Know what to prioristise

• Spend within your income

• Cut out luxuries where you can

Budgeting is the most powerful mechanism a person has to remain in control of their financials in the current environment.

Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice - Old Mutual Personal Finance

If you need some extra assistance, seek professional advice from a financial advisor who can help coach you towards saving more, offer an objective point of view 'and take the emotions out' of budgeting.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
