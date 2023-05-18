Explore these Cape Town museums FOR FREE, today





Today (18 May) marks International Museum Day!

In 1997, this special day was instituted by the International Council of Museums to highlight the historical and cultural significance of museums in society.

This year's theme is 'Museum sustainability and wellbeing' which explores how museums can contribute to tackling sustainability challenges, inclusivity, social isolation and improving mental health.

To celebrate this day, Iziko Museums around Cape Town are offering FREE entry to all museums today.

Here's a list of all the Iziko museums you can explore:

• The Iziko South African Museum

• Social History Center

• South African National Gallery Annexe

• The Iziko South African National Gallery

• Slave Lodge

• Rust en Vreugd

• Old Town House

• Koopmans-de Wet House

• Bo-Kaap Museum

• Bertram House

Check the website for the location and opening hours of each Iziko museum.

If you don't have time to take advantage of the freebies today, check out these museums sometime:

District Six Museum

Location: 25A Buitenkant Street

Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 am – 4 pm

Cost: R45 (adults, self-guided)

R60 (adults, with an ex-resident/guide)

R5 (both guided and self-guided tours, SA and African learners, ages 7–17 years)

R15 (self-guided tour for local university students and international learners, ages 7–17 years)

R30 (guided tour for local university students and international learners, ages 7–17 years)

Free to ex-residents of District Six and other forced removal areas, and SA pensioners

Castle of Good Hope

Location: Darling St & Buitenkant St,

Daily: 9 am to 5pm

Cost: Adults: R50.00

Children aged 6 to 18: R25.00

Children aged 5 and under: Free

South African pensioners and students (with valid cards): R25.00

School groups: Booked: R8.00; Accompanying teacher: R15.00

Free entry on commemorative days

South African Jewish Museum

Location: 88 Hatfield St, Gardens

Operating hours: Monday - Thursday and Sundays: 10am - 5pm

Fridays: 10am to 2pm

Saturdays: Closed

Cost: Adults: R200

Students over 12 years old: R50

Students under 12 years old: FREE

South African resident rates:

Adults: R100

Seniors: R50

Planetarium and Digital Dome

Location: 25 Queen Victoria Street

Operating hours: Tuesday Sunday: 9 am to 5 pm daily with shows running as per the public show schedule

Closed on Mondays and school holidays

Cost: Adults: R100

Children aged 5 to 18: R100

Pensioners and Students: R100

Upon presentation of a valid SA ID/SADC ID

Adults: R70.00

Children aged 5 to 18: R40.00

South African pensioners and students (with valid cards): R40.00

The Heart of Cape Town Museum

Location: Groote Schuur Hospital, Main Road, Observatory

Operating hours: Monday – Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm

Guided tours (two hours) run daily from 9 am, 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm (with specially arranged ones at 5 pm, too)

Cost: R350 (international visitors; includes two-hour guided tour)

R180 (SA visitors; includes two-hour guided tour)

R200 (international students with valid student card)

R90 (SA students with valid student card)

R250 (international pensioners)

R140 (SA pensioners)

Special rates are given to tour groups of 25 or more

Zeitz MOCAA

Location: Silo District, S Arm Road, V&A Waterfront

Operating hours: Monday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm

First Friday of the month: 10 am – 9 pm

Cost: Free to under 18s

R190 (adult single-day entry)

R270 (annual membership)

Free (South African citizens only) Wednesdays from 10 am – 1 pm

Half-price (first Friday of the month) 4 pm – 9 pm

Free (on your birthday)

The Franschhoek Motor Museum

Location: R45 Franschhoek

Operating hours: Monday – Friday, 10am – 5pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10am – 4pm (April – November)

Monday – Friday, 10 am – 6 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm (December – March)

Cost: R80 (adults)

R60 (pensioners and club members)

R40 (children, 3 – 12 years)

18 Gangster Museum

Location: 23 Sec Dullah Omar Street, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha

Operating hours: Monday – Friday: 8.30 am – 6 pm

Saturday – Sunday: 10 am – 3 pm

Public holidays: open only for bookings/reservations made 24 hours in advance

Cost: R90 (includes museum tour)

R450 (4-hour walking tour)

R550 (4.5-hour cycle tour)

Norval Foundation

Location: 4 Steenberg Road, Tokai

Operating hours: Monday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm, closed on Tuesdays

Cost:

R180 (adults)

Free every first Thursday of the month

R160 (pensioners with valid SA ID card)

R100 (students with valid student card)

Free (under 18)

R350 (annual membership)

Happy exploring, Cape Town!

This article first appeared on KFM : Explore these Cape Town museums FOR FREE, today