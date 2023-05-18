Explore these Cape Town museums FOR FREE, today
Today (18 May) marks International Museum Day!
In 1997, this special day was instituted by the International Council of Museums to highlight the historical and cultural significance of museums in society.
This year's theme is 'Museum sustainability and wellbeing' which explores how museums can contribute to tackling sustainability challenges, inclusivity, social isolation and improving mental health.
To celebrate this day, Iziko Museums around Cape Town are offering FREE entry to all museums today.
Here's a list of all the Iziko museums you can explore:
• The Iziko South African Museum
• Social History Center
• South African National Gallery Annexe
• The Iziko South African National Gallery
• Slave Lodge
• Rust en Vreugd
• Old Town House
• Koopmans-de Wet House
• Bo-Kaap Museum
• Bertram House
Check the website for the location and opening hours of each Iziko museum.
If you don't have time to take advantage of the freebies today, check out these museums sometime:
District Six Museum
Location: 25A Buitenkant Street
Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 am – 4 pm
Cost: R45 (adults, self-guided)
R60 (adults, with an ex-resident/guide)
R5 (both guided and self-guided tours, SA and African learners, ages 7–17 years)
R15 (self-guided tour for local university students and international learners, ages 7–17 years)
R30 (guided tour for local university students and international learners, ages 7–17 years)
Free to ex-residents of District Six and other forced removal areas, and SA pensioners
Castle of Good Hope
Location: Darling St & Buitenkant St,
Daily: 9 am to 5pm
Cost: Adults: R50.00
Children aged 6 to 18: R25.00
Children aged 5 and under: Free
South African pensioners and students (with valid cards): R25.00
School groups: Booked: R8.00; Accompanying teacher: R15.00
Free entry on commemorative days
South African Jewish Museum
Location: 88 Hatfield St, Gardens
Operating hours: Monday - Thursday and Sundays: 10am - 5pm
Fridays: 10am to 2pm
Saturdays: Closed
Cost: Adults: R200
Students over 12 years old: R50
Students under 12 years old: FREE
South African resident rates:
Adults: R100
Seniors: R50
Planetarium and Digital Dome
Location: 25 Queen Victoria Street
Operating hours: Tuesday Sunday: 9 am to 5 pm daily with shows running as per the public show schedule
Closed on Mondays and school holidays
Cost: Adults: R100
Children aged 5 to 18: R100
Pensioners and Students: R100
Upon presentation of a valid SA ID/SADC ID
Adults: R70.00
Children aged 5 to 18: R40.00
South African pensioners and students (with valid cards): R40.00
The Heart of Cape Town Museum
Location: Groote Schuur Hospital, Main Road, Observatory
Operating hours: Monday – Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm
Guided tours (two hours) run daily from 9 am, 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm (with specially arranged ones at 5 pm, too)
Cost: R350 (international visitors; includes two-hour guided tour)
R180 (SA visitors; includes two-hour guided tour)
R200 (international students with valid student card)
R90 (SA students with valid student card)
R250 (international pensioners)
R140 (SA pensioners)
Special rates are given to tour groups of 25 or more
Zeitz MOCAA
Location: Silo District, S Arm Road, V&A Waterfront
Operating hours: Monday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm
First Friday of the month: 10 am – 9 pm
Cost: Free to under 18s
R190 (adult single-day entry)
R270 (annual membership)
Free (South African citizens only) Wednesdays from 10 am – 1 pm
Half-price (first Friday of the month) 4 pm – 9 pm
Free (on your birthday)
The Franschhoek Motor Museum
Location: R45 Franschhoek
Operating hours: Monday – Friday, 10am – 5pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10am – 4pm (April – November)
Monday – Friday, 10 am – 6 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm (December – March)
Cost: R80 (adults)
R60 (pensioners and club members)
R40 (children, 3 – 12 years)
18 Gangster Museum
Location: 23 Sec Dullah Omar Street, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha
Operating hours: Monday – Friday: 8.30 am – 6 pm
Saturday – Sunday: 10 am – 3 pm
Public holidays: open only for bookings/reservations made 24 hours in advance
Cost: R90 (includes museum tour)
R450 (4-hour walking tour)
R550 (4.5-hour cycle tour)
Norval Foundation
Location: 4 Steenberg Road, Tokai
Operating hours: Monday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm, closed on Tuesdays
Cost:
R180 (adults)
Free every first Thursday of the month
R160 (pensioners with valid SA ID card)
R100 (students with valid student card)
Free (under 18)
R350 (annual membership)
Happy exploring, Cape Town!
