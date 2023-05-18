Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
Lester Kiewit speaks with Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament and DA representative for Minerals and Energy.
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Sunday released a tell-all book on his time in Eskom in which he exposes corruption at the power utility.
Following this, Minister Pravin Gordhan accused De Ruyter of being on an ‘egotistical power trip’ that is not helping the country or himself.
He also says that De Ruyter should have been fixing Eskom and not collecting content for a book.
However, some feel there is irony in Gordhan’s response to De Ruyter as he had a hand in appointing the former power utility CEO to that position.
The ANC does not take responsibility for what has gone wrong with Eskom, says Mileham.
They are really trying to shoot the messenger. I mean, if you think about it, all De Ruyter has done in his book is report what he found.Kevin Mileham, Member of Parliament/DA Representative for Minerals and Energy
We have to ask, what has the minister done to fix Eskom? And the answer is precious little.Kevin Mileham, Member of Parliament/DA Representative for Minerals and Energy
Mileham says that the DA has tried to put motions in place to try and hold people accountable for the failings of Eskom, but these have been shut down.
There is absolutely no political will from the governing party to ensure that there is proper accountability.Kevin Mileham, Member of Parliament/DA Representative for Minerals and Energy
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
